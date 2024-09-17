Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston had about as bad a rookie season imaginable. The 2023 first-round pick played 65% of the team's snaps, but managed just 38 receptions for 431 yards and two touchdowns -- even after the Chargers lost Mike Williams for the season and then Keenan Allen for the home stretch.

He earned a target only 13.8% if the time he went out on a route, according to Tru Media, the eighth-lowest mark among the 80 wideouts who had at least 50 targets. His 0.89 yards per route run average also ranked 75th among that same group of players.

Quentin Johnston LAC • WR • #1 TAR 11 REC 8 REC YDs 89 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Johnston is off to a better start to his sophomore campaign, with eight catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns through the season's first two weeks. His five grabs for 51 yards and two scores against the Panthers this past week marked the best single-game line of his career to date. The five catches tied his career high, the 51 yards were third best, and the two touchdowns doubled his career total.

Johnston received a game ball from head coach Jim Harbaugh following the game, and also acknowledged that he was aware of the criticism that came his way last year.

"One-hundred percent. But at the same time, I know that comes with the game, that comes with the spot I got drafted at, first round," Johnston said after the game, via the team's official website. "They expect everybody to be right on right now. The reality of it is it takes some people some time, I was one of those guys. I just took everything that happened to me last year, learned from it and just keep pushing forward."

Johnston's quarterback, Justin Herbert, said he still has confidence in the second-year receiver, and that's what led him to put the ball up for grabs for Johnston on a go route up the left sideline that resulted in a touchdown.

"We believe in him so much and we've seen that from him in camp, OTAs, he's gone up and made plays," Herbert said. "It was only a matter of time before we saw it on the big stage."