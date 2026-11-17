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🤯 Five things to know Tuesday
- The Chargers are winless no more. There will be no winless teams in the NFL this season. The Chargers finally got on the board with a 23-20 win over the Ravens. A much-maligned L.A. offensive line elevated its game and dominated up front for 160 rushing yards. As a result of the Chargers' win, the Titans are now poised to pick No. 1 overall for the second straight season. For Baltimore, a mediocre effort resulted in a bad loss. The team's issues may run deeper than the quarterback position, but it's hard not to think about another lost season in the Lamar Jackson era.
- Four-loss LSU has dropped out of the AP Top 25. The delayed Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game gave LSU at least one more day in the top 25. On Monday, the Tigers officially fell out of the rankings after their loss to Texas dropped them to 6-4 on the season. The final play of that game is still haunting Lane Kiffin, who admitted to having a "nightmare" about Raleek Brown's last-second touchdown. After spending big money on its coaching staff and roster, LSU is in jeopardy of going 7-5 this fall.
- The Seahawks officially have a quarterback quandary. It's hard to believe after Sam Darnold led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl just last season, but the team might have a quarterback competition on its hands. Drew Lock is 3-0 as Seattle's starter this season, and he's looked extremely comfortable while Darnold has struggled. Perhaps the idea that Lock should remain the Seahawks' starter for the rest of the season isn't as much of an overreaction as it seemed on Sunday night.
- Michigan State rises and Kentucky falls out of college hoops' top 25. The Spartans are off to a red-hot start this season, and Kentucky barely snuck past Northern Arizona. It should be no surprise to see those teams going in opposite directions in the AP Top 25 poll — with the Wildcats dropping all the way out. LSU snuck in at No. 25, and the Tigers got good news with St. John's transfer RJ Luis cleared to join the team. In the women's AP poll, UConn sank to No. 7 amidst a rough start.
- The Heat have turned their season around. After a 0-4 start, the Heat climbed out of that hole and now sit at 8-6, with a 128-110 win over the Rockets on Monday. So, how did Miami go from an early disappointment to one of the hottest teams in the NBA? It starts with the dynamic duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo torching opponents on a nightly basis. Miami wasn't included in our winners of the week, but it's only a matter of time if it keeps playing like this.
🏈 Do not miss this: CFP Power Rankings
What a roller coaster season this has been for Texas. Despite the hand-wringing over midseason losses to Oklahoma and Florida, the Longhorns have the best resume in the country after their dramatic win over LSU.
The defense is dominating. Arch Manning keeps coming up clutch. In his updated College Football Power Rankings, our own Brandon Marcello bumped the 8-2 Horns to No. 6. It certainly helps that Texas has been red hot against AP Top 25 teams.
- Marcello: "Texas might have the most impressive winning resume this season with five ranked wins, which leads the country. The Longhorns have won seven straight against AP-ranked teams, the longest active streak in the FBS."
You can view the full rankings here, but I'll share a quick look at some of the back half of the top 25:
16. Arizona (--)
17. USC (-3)
18. Boise State (+6)
19. Louisville (NR)
20. Liberty (NR)
Earlier in the season -- when Manning was really struggling -- there was speculation that he could transfer out in the offseason. Now, the Texas quarterback might be eyeing the NFL once again. Either way, the Horns will be one of the teams on what should be a chaotic SEC quarterback carousel in just a few weeks.
Meanwhile, LSU entered last week's showdown against Texas ranked No. 13 in CBS Sports' College Football Power Rankings, but fell out of the top 25 after suffering its fourth loss. Still, the Tigers could impact the SEC Championship race with a win over Tennessee on Saturday.
🏀 Expert picks for a loaded college hoops slate
It's not quite Feast Week just yet, but it sure does feel like. We've got some midseason tournaments underway today — as well as some tremendous non-conference matchups on campus.
That has created a college basketball slate that can get even the most casual fan fired up in mid-November, and our team of experts has picked winners (straight-up and against-the-spread) for every notable matchup.
One of those marquee games features No. 2 Michigan State traveling to Knoxville for a showdown against No. 14 Tennessee. The Spartans have already taken down Duke, but the Volunteers are capable of giving them problems. That's why our own Isaac Trotter is rolling with Tennessee.
- Trotter: "Tennessee's biggest issue so far has been a pretty iffy frontcourt, but Michigan State's front line isn't the most imposing unit to truly pour salt into that wound. I'm not bullish on Tennessee's long-term outlook, but this is a game it finds a way to win on its home floor as long as it keeps Jeremy Fears Jr. from taking 16 free throws."
After that loss to Michigan State, No. 5 Duke will quickly get a chance to redeem itself against No. 10 Illinois tonight. The winner of that game will surely get a nice bump in our Top 25 and 1 on Wednesday morning.
Current superstars will be all over the floor tonight, but some future stars announced their college plans on Monday. Five-star guard Adan Diggs announced his commitment to Arizona, and Arkansas landed five-star point guard Cayden Daughtry.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- The Drake Maye injury only adds insult to a snakebitten season for the Patriots.
- Ashton Jeanty is one of the players experiencing a major letdown in his second NFL season.
- Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh don't see eye-to-eye about failed trades between their teams.
- Tari Eason gave a blunt explanation for his 25-point night against the Wizards.
- "Emotional process," was Philip Rivers' description of being formally introduced as the next NC State coach.
- Buster Posey is one of the candidates on the 2027 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.
- MLB hot stove: The Marlins don't have interest in moving Sandy Alcantara right now.
- The Butch Jones era at Arkansas State ended with his firing on Monday.
- Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly has been suspended for "inappropriate contact" with a player.
📺 What we're watching Tuesday
🏀 Rutgers vs. No. 8 Houston, 2 p.m. on ESPN
⚽ Norway at Denmark, 2:45 p.m. on FS1
🏀 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Florida, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN
🏈 Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan, 6 p.m. on ESPN2
🏀 No. 10 Illinois at No. 5 Duke, 7 p.m. on ESPN
🏈 Ball State at Ohio, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
🏈 Miami (OH) at Kent State, 7 p.m. on ESPNU
🏀 No. 20 Arkansas vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m. on Peacock
🏒 Maple Leafs at Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m. on TNT
🏀 Pistons at Spurs, 8 p.m on NBC
🏀 No. 2 Michigan State at No. 14 Tennessee, 9 p.m. on ESPN2
🏀 UNLV at No. 11 Kansas, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN
🏒 Stars at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. on TNT
🏀 Montana State at No. 22 Gonzaga, 11 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
🏀 Hornets at Lakers, 11 p.m. on NBC