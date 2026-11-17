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🤯 Five things to know Tuesday

🏈 Do not miss this: CFP Power Rankings

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What a roller coaster season this has been for Texas. Despite the hand-wringing over midseason losses to Oklahoma and Florida, the Longhorns have the best resume in the country after their dramatic win over LSU.

The defense is dominating. Arch Manning keeps coming up clutch. In his updated College Football Power Rankings, our own Brandon Marcello bumped the 8-2 Horns to No. 6. It certainly helps that Texas has been red hot against AP Top 25 teams.

Marcello: "Texas might have the most impressive winning resume this season with five ranked wins, which leads the country. The Longhorns have won seven straight against AP-ranked teams, the longest active streak in the FBS."

You can view the full rankings here, but I'll share a quick look at some of the back half of the top 25:

16. Arizona (--)

17. USC (-3)

18. Boise State (+6)

19. Louisville (NR)

20. Liberty (NR)

Earlier in the season -- when Manning was really struggling -- there was speculation that he could transfer out in the offseason. Now, the Texas quarterback might be eyeing the NFL once again. Either way, the Horns will be one of the teams on what should be a chaotic SEC quarterback carousel in just a few weeks.

Meanwhile, LSU entered last week's showdown against Texas ranked No. 13 in CBS Sports' College Football Power Rankings, but fell out of the top 25 after suffering its fourth loss. Still, the Tigers could impact the SEC Championship race with a win over Tennessee on Saturday.

🏀 Expert picks for a loaded college hoops slate

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It's not quite Feast Week just yet, but it sure does feel like. We've got some midseason tournaments underway today — as well as some tremendous non-conference matchups on campus.

That has created a college basketball slate that can get even the most casual fan fired up in mid-November, and our team of experts has picked winners (straight-up and against-the-spread) for every notable matchup.

One of those marquee games features No. 2 Michigan State traveling to Knoxville for a showdown against No. 14 Tennessee. The Spartans have already taken down Duke, but the Volunteers are capable of giving them problems. That's why our own Isaac Trotter is rolling with Tennessee.

Trotter: "Tennessee's biggest issue so far has been a pretty iffy frontcourt, but Michigan State's front line isn't the most imposing unit to truly pour salt into that wound. I'm not bullish on Tennessee's long-term outlook, but this is a game it finds a way to win on its home floor as long as it keeps Jeremy Fears Jr. from taking 16 free throws."

After that loss to Michigan State, No. 5 Duke will quickly get a chance to redeem itself against No. 10 Illinois tonight. The winner of that game will surely get a nice bump in our Top 25 and 1 on Wednesday morning.

Current superstars will be all over the floor tonight, but some future stars announced their college plans on Monday. Five-star guard Adan Diggs announced his commitment to Arizona, and Arkansas landed five-star point guard Cayden Daughtry.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Tuesday

🏀 Rutgers vs. No. 8 Houston, 2 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Norway at Denmark, 2:45 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Florida, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan, 6 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 No. 10 Illinois at No. 5 Duke, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Ball State at Ohio, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏈 Miami (OH) at Kent State, 7 p.m. on ESPNU

🏀 No. 20 Arkansas vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m. on Peacock

🏒 Maple Leafs at Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Pistons at Spurs, 8 p.m on NBC

🏀 No. 2 Michigan State at No. 14 Tennessee, 9 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 UNLV at No. 11 Kansas, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Stars at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Montana State at No. 22 Gonzaga, 11 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 Hornets at Lakers, 11 p.m. on NBC