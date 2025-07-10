Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris was injured during a Fourth of July fireworks accident, his agent Doug Hendrickson told multiple outlets.

"Najee Harris was present at a 4th of July event where a fireworks mishap resulted in injuries to several attendees," Hendrickson's statement reads, via NFL Media. "Najee sustained a superficial eye injury during the incident, but is fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season."

According to The Mercury News, which first reported Harris being present at the time of the accident, the incident occurred around 12:20 a.m. on July 5 in Antioch, California, Harris' hometown:

The mishap happened about 12:20 a.m. July 5 in the 2200 block of Spanos Street and injured more than one person. In a statement, Antioch police said some of the injured were treated at the scene and hospitalized. Others drove themselves to a hospital, police said.

Harris, 27, signed a one-year, $9.5 million deal with the Chargers this offseason after four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last season, he rushed for 1,043 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 4.0 yards per carry. Harris is one of just five running backs since 2000 to begin a career with four straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Harris has registered the fifth-most rushing yards (4,312) in the NFL since being selected No. 24 overall out of Alabama in 2021. No other player has rushed for 1,000 yards in each of the last four seasons.