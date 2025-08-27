Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris will practice this week, coach Jim Harbaugh announced on Wednesday. Harris has been sidelined since suffering an eye injury during a fireworks accident on July 4.

Harris has missed most of training camp, so it remains to be seen how quickly the Chargers ramp him up ahead of their season-opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5. Asked about the likelihood of Harris playing in Week 1, Harbaugh said it was a "possibility," per The Athletic.

On Tuesday, the Chargers elevated Harris to the active roster in anticipation of his return. During the Chargers' preseason finale, general manager Joe Horitz said Harris was "on track" to get back on the field.

"Najee's doing great, going through all the medical processes," Horitz said. "But he's on track, and I think he should be able to go, hopefully in Week 1."

Harris was present at a July 4 event wherein a fireworks accident injured several attendees. Antioch, California, police responded at 12:20 a.m. on July 5 and said in a report that some of the injured received treatment at the scene and required hospitalization and that others drove themselves to the hospital.

Harris returned to the practice field on Aug. 12, though he was limited to participating in individual drills off to the side.

The Chargers signed Harris, who rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, to a one-year contract worth $9.5 million in March. He projects to split carries with rookie running back Omarion Hampton, who joined the Chargers in April as 22nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.