One of the top available pass rushers is off the board prior to the start of free agency, as just about one hour before the legal tampering period began, ESPN reported that the Los Angeles Chargers had agreed on a one-year, fully guaranteed $18 million deal with veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack.

The 34-year-old Mack recorded 39 combined tackles, six sacks and 15 QB hits to go along with nine passes defended in 16 games played for the Chargers this past season. In 2023, he recorded a career-high 17 sacks. Mack has made three straight Pro Bowls, and will be back in L.A. chasing quarterbacks for at least one more season.

Mack's one-year, $18 million deal makes him the No. 15 highest-paid pass rusher in the NFL prior to the start of free agency. Defensive end became an important position for the Chargers entering this week after the team released Joey Bosa. It's fair to assume L.A. isn't quite done at the position either.

While the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year is a little older, Mack re-signing with the Chargers is a notable domino to fall. He was expected to have a market in free agency, and other contenders will now have to pivot to other targets such as Josh Sweat of the Philadelphia Eagles and Haason Reddick of the New York Jets. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft has racked up 107.5 career sacks for the Oakland Raiders, Chicago Bears and Chargers. Those 107.5 sacks are tied for 45th all time since 1960.