Eric Kendricks is hitting the open market. The former All-Pro linebacker has been released by the Los Angeles Chargers just one year into his two-year, $13.25 million contract.

The move is clearly a cost-cutting one, as Kendricks is still playing at a high level. During his only season in Los Angeles, the 31-year-old recorded 117 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and six pass breakups last season.

A former second-round pick, Kendricks spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Vikings, where he was an immediate starter. He had 113 tackles in 2017 while helping Minnesota reach the NFC title game. Kendricks was tabbed as an All-Pro two years later while leading a Vikings defense that finished fifth in the NFL in points allowed.

Several teams should be interested in Kendricks, who was made available six days before the start of the NFL's legal tampering period. Three teams that may be interested are the Cowboys, Steelers and Dolphins. The Cowboys have a void at linebacker with Leighton Vander Esch expected to retire. Pittsburgh also has needs at linebacker after suffering several serious injuries at the position last season.

Miami is also in need of a new linebacker after releasing longtime starter Jerome Ford, who like Kendricks is now free to test the open market.