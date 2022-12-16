With Pro Bowl voting underway, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is taking his campaign seriously and letting people know it's time for a change. In a hilarious parody of political ads, Ekeler attempts to show why he is the perfect representative of the working class.

"Big NFL doesn't want you to see this," the Chargers tweeted Wednesday as they released a true advertising masterpiece. "We cannot stand idly by."

The candidate "for change" is trying to get voters out of the dark and questions what "Big NFL" is hiding. Ekeler -- who went undrafted in 2017 -- led the league in touchdowns in 2021, and he has the most touchdowns since the start of last season with 33. However, he has never been to the Pro Bowl. The former Western Colorado standout has questions, and his campaign is now demanding answers.

"Why doesn't Big NFL want Austin Ekeler in the Pro Bowl," the narrator in the video says. "Does he score too many touchdowns? Is he too strong? Is he too blue-collar?"

The conspiracy the campaign ad is trying to uncover revolves around how big schools have been running the Pro Bowl for years. To prove a point as to why not voting for Ekeler would be a mistake, the clever social media team added a clip of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen saying he messed up by not drafting Ekeler to his fantasy football team.

"Don't make the same mistake Josh Allen did," the narrator said.

The voice of Ekeler himself gives a stamp of approval at the end of the ad, which was allegedly paid for by the "National Coalition for Short Kings" -- in reference to his 5-foot-8 stature -- and the "Fantasy Football Foundation."