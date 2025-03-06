The Los Angeles Chargers announced the release of five-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa on Wednesday night. Bosa was due a roster bonus north of $12 million next week, so Los Angeles made the move now to save $25.36 million towards the salary cap.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Bosa recorded five-plus sacks in eight of his nine seasons with the Chargers. Bosa, 29, was the 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year and his 72 career sacks is second in franchise history behind Leslie O'Neal's 105.5.

Bosa and the Chargers agreed to a five-year, $135 million contract extension in 2020, but he has struggled with injuries since then. Over the past three seasons, Bosa has missed a combined 23 games and recorded only 14 sacks.

In 2024, he totaled 22 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles as the AFC West franchise tried to fill his absence with Khalil Mack, who is slated to hit free agency next week, as well as Tuli Tuipulotu and Bud Dupree. The 14 games he played in 2024 were his most since 2021.

The Chargers finished the regular season with an 11-6 record before falling short against the Texans in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Jim Harbaugh enters his second season as the organization's head coach flush with salary cap space -- north of $65 million.

Los Angeles is currently slated to pick No. 22 overall in April's draft. Edge rusher is now among the top priorities for the Chargers to address this offseason as Bosa enters free agency for the first time in his career.