The Los Angeles Chargers will have both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams on the team in 2023, and have them at a slightly reduced cost. According to ESPN, the Chargers restructured the contracts of both of their star wide receivers, saving $14.656 million against their books for next season.

Allen was set to count for $21.7 million against L.A.'s books, while Williams was on the cap for a $19 million charge. They will now hit the cap sheet at approximately $12.8 million and $13.5 million, respectively, according to OverTheCap.com. Their cap hits for the 2024 season will rise significantly, though, with Allen's jumping to north of $34.7 million and Williams checking in just south of $32.5 million.

That's something that can -- and likely will need to -- be handled next offseason, but in the first year under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, it was important for the Chargers to retain both of Justin Herbert's top targets. Both Allen (seven games) and Williams (four games) missed significant time due to injury last season (and those totals don't account for the games they left early), and their absences had a dramatic effect on the Chargers' offensive performance.

L.A. had both players on the field for just 262 snaps last season, according to TruMedia, and on those snaps the Chargers averaged 6.0 yards per play, as well as 0.09 expected points added (EPA) per play. With one or both players off the field, those numbers plummeted to 5.1 yards per play and -0.01 EPA per play. That's the difference between finishing fourth in yards per play and second in EPA per play, and finishing 24th and 17th in the same two statistics.

Even with that duo back in the fold, the Chargers likely still need to add speed and explosiveness to their offense this offseason to avoid some of the things that held the unit back under former offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. Moore's offenses in Dallas were among the best in the NFL at gaining yards and scoring points, but also struggled in tough playoff matchups against teams like the 49ers that were able to take away the deep passing game and force them to try to move the ball down the field in smaller chunks. The Chargers will want to avoid the same fate.