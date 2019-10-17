Chargers' Russell Okung finally ready to return from health scare, says he'll be back as early as this week

Chargers starting left tackle Russell Okung suffered a pulmonary embolism this offseason that landed him on the non-football injury list. On Thursday, Okung announced that he will be able to return to football "as early as Week 7," giving the Chargers a much needed boost on the offensive line.

"I've been looking forward to this day for several weeks and I'm excited to officially announce that I will be back to football as early as Week 7," Okung said. "Being sidelined after suffering a pulmonary embolism earlier this year has been an intense battle that I'm thankful to put behind me. I have to thank J.I. Halsell who helped me navigate this unique scenario with the Chargers front office. Big thanks as always to the fans who have responded to my health status with care and compassion, looking forward to being back in action!"

The 2010 first round pick has been an anchor for Los Angeles' offensive line for the past couple of years and has been named to two Pro Bowls over the course of his career. He inked a four-year, $53 million deal with the Chargers back in 2017 and has been pretty durable during his time with the organization, playing in 15 games each of the previous two seasons.

In a classy move by the organization, Los Angeles has also restructured Okung's deal upon his return, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. His pay was reduced when he was on NFI, but now he can recoup the $13 million he was slated to make under this new contract. Okung made $2 million on NFI over the first six weeks. Now, the Chargers are giving him $1 million per week to get him to the $13 million. If he's not active this week, Rapoport notes that a roster bonus will make up the difference.

Of course, L.A. has been one of the more injury plagued teams throughout the league, and on the offensive line they also lost starting center Mike Pouncey to a season-ending neck injury. That said, it appears like they are taking a positive step in looking more like themselves with Okung getting back in the fold.