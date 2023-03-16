The Chargers allowed starting safety Nasir Adderley to test free agency this week, but it turns out the former second-round draft pick won't be playing for anyone in 2023, or possibly again. A day after his contract officially expired, the 25-year-old Adderley announced via Instagram that he's retiring from football after just four NFL seasons.

"After a period of self-reflection, I have decided it's time for me to walk away from the game of football," Adderley wrote Thursday. "Over the past couple of years I have denied this realization, but I'm finally going to put myself first for once. My health is above anything and everyone around me knows that. Truly over-standing [sic] my purpose has given me the confidence knowing I don't belong an employee anymore. My purpose involves spending more time with loved ones, business ownership and chasing my passion of true liberation.

"With that being said," Adderley continues, "it has been a dream come true to play in the NFL and have the opportunity to play for the Chargers organization. I believe I have yet to scratch the surface of the player I (can) be, but if it's at the expense of my peace of mind then it's no longer for me."

A distant cousin of Hall of Fame defensive back Herb Adderley, the four-year veteran entered the NFL as the 60th overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Delaware. Injuries limited him to four games as a rookie, but he served as a full-time starter for the Chargers from 2020-2022, appearing in 50 games during that stretch. The Philadelphia native had 62 tackles and a career-high two interceptions for Los Angeles last season, but he was expected to test the market this offseason.