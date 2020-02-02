Chargers sign head coach Anthony Lynn to multi-year contract extension, per report

The Los Angeles Chargers have been impressed with head coach Anthony Lynn after three years on the job enough to make sure he remains with the franchise for years to come. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers signed Lynn to a multiyear contract extension this past week. The deal will give Lynn job security as the Chargers head into their new stadium for 2020 and beyond.

Prior to signing an extension, Lynn was set to enter the 2020 season on the final year of his previous contract after guiding the franchise to a 26-22 record in his three seasons as head coach. Los Angeles went 9-7 and missed the playoffs in Lynn's first year (rebounding from an 0-4 start) and went 12-4 in Lynn's second year, advancing to the AFC divisional playoffs after defeating the Baltimore Ravens on the road in the wild card round.

This past season, Los Angeles dipped to a 5-11 record after a slew of injuries and Philip Rivers's erratic play doomed the Chargers. Rivers completed 66 percent of his passes for 4,615 yards with 23 touchdowns and he played all 16 games for the 14th consecutive season. While Rivers finished fourth in the NFL in passing yards, he also finished third in the NFL with 20 interceptions and had an 88.5 passer rating. His touchdown percentage of 3.9 was his lowest since becoming the Chargers starting quarterback in 2006 and his adjusted net yards gained per pass attempt (7.1) was his lowest since 2012.

The Chargers' franchise could be headed for big changes this offseason as they are expected to let impending free agent quarterback Philip Rivers hit the open market. If they do let go of Rivers, Los Angeles will have options at quarterback. The Chargers currently have Tyrod Taylor on their roster, who has a 23-21-1 record in 46 starts and has thrown 54 touchdowns to just 20 interceptions in his nine seasons. The franchise could also pursue Tom Brady in free agency. Los Angeles has the financial flexibility and space (they will soon have a new stadium) to adapt Brady's workout facility and his TB12 method.

The Chargers have committed to Lynn. Next up is finding ways to rebuild their franchise and get back into AFC contention.