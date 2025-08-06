After one year with the Chicago Bears, Keenan Allen is heading back to Los Angeles as the Chargers announced Tuesday that they have resigned the six-time Pro Bowl receiver. It'll be a one-year, $8.5 million deal for Allen, per NFL Network.

Allen, who recently had a visit with team officials, will help fill the void left by Mike Williams' surprising retirement announcement last month.

The 33-year-old Allen spent his first dozen NFL seasons with the Chargers before spending last season in Chicago. He caught 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns for the Bears, who acquired him via a trade with the Chargers last offseason.

A third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Allen enjoyed a highly productive seven-year run with the Chargers than spanned from 2017-23. During that period, Allen was named to six Pro Bowls and had five 1,000-yard receiving seasons. His last Pro Bowl season took place just two years ago, when he caught a career-high 108 passes for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns.

Allen now has a chance to become the Chargers' all-time leader in catches and receiving yards. He is just 52 receptions and 1,312 yards away from passing Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates for the franchise record in both categories. From an NFL perspective, Allen is 40th all-time in career receiving yards (11,274) and 18th in career receptions (974).

In Los Angeles, Allen will re-join a Chargers offense that includes quarterback Justin Herbert and a revamped receiving corps that is led by Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston and also includes rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.