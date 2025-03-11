Najee Harris apparently started telling Pittsburgh Steelers teammates goodbye ahead of 2025 NFL free agency. Now the veteran running back has found a new home, on Monday reaching a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, as ESPN reported.

Harris and the Chargers can't finalize a contract until the official start of the new league year on Wednesday, but the ball-carrier is set to earn up to $9.25 million on a one-year pact with L.A., per ESPN. All indications are the former first-round draft pick entered Monday's free agent negotiating period without any serious contract offer from the Steelers.

The Chargers, meanwhile, saw their own incumbent running back, J.K. Dobbins, hit the open market to kick off 2025 free agency. They also released reserve back Gus Edwards prior to the negotiating window.

Harris is the first player in Steelers history to log at least 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first four NFL seasons, so he's been a staple of Pittsburgh's offense since arriving as the No. 24 overall pick out of Alabama in 2021. He's averaged just 4.3 yards per touch for his career, however, which is the second-lowest mark among all backs with a minimum of 750 touches during that span.

Harris' best NFL season to date was his first, when he hit 1,200 rushing yards as a rookie, while adding 74 receptions and 10 total touchdowns. Starting in 2022, he began splitting time with fellow Steelers back Jaylen Warren, who on Monday received a second-round restricted free agent tender from Pittsburgh, all but ensuring his return to the Steelers backfield.

Harris isn't the only prominent Steeler to pinpoint a new home in free agency, with quarterback Justin Fields agreeing to a deal with the New York Jets earlier Monday.