Chargers, speedy receiver Travis Benjamin reportedly to part ways after four seasons

The Los Angeles Chargers and wide receiver Travis Benjamin have agreed to mutually part ways, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Benjamin's 2020 base salary will be void March 8, which will leave the team with a dead cap hit of $1.5 million. Benjamin had signed a two-year extension worth $8.5 million in April of 2019.

Over the past two seasons, the 30-year-old had missed a combined 15 games dealing with various injuries. He was placed on injured reserve Oct. 17 with a quad injury. The Miami product was a fourth-round selection of the Cleveland Browns in the 2012 NFL Draft. He recorded 109 receptions for 1,683 yards and 10 touchdowns in four seasons with the Browns. In four seasons with L.A., Benjamin accumulated 99 receptions for 1,460 yards and nine touchdowns.

The franchise has the 13th most salary cap space ($51.75 million) in the NFL this offseason, according to Spotrac.com. Veteran Tyrod Taylor is slated to start at quarterback unless the team pursues other options in the draft, free agency or via trade. The Chargers have several needs this offseason, but the decision to part with Benjamin opens the door for the selection of Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III at No. 6 overall. Ruggs possesses a lot of speed and Los Angeles has valued an underneath option in their offense.

Benjamin will be a free agent when the new league year begins on March 18. Some of the other notable wide receiver free agents tentatively includes A.J. Green, Emmanuel Sanders, Amari Cooper, Robby Anderson, Josh Gordon, Randall Cobb and Nelson Agholor.