Chargers stadium accidentally celebrates missed game-winning FG try with cannon

On Sunday, the Chargers lost their first home game in Los Angeles when their kicker, Younghoe Koo, missed a 44-yard field goal with fewer than 10 seconds remaining. As a result, Jay Cutler and the Dolphins escaped with a 19-17 win and the Chargers lost their second straight game on a failed last-second field goal.

Adding insult to injury is what transpired immediately after the missed kick. In the video below, taken by someone just above the sparsely populated stands, listen to the stadium's reaction after the missed kick. The first thing you'll hear is a celebratory cannon shot accidentally fired by whoever it is that operates the cannon at Stubhub Center.

Oops:

Younghoe Koo misses his try for the winning kick... Dolphins win.



Final:

LA - 17

Miami - 19#Chargers#Dolphins#Stubhubpic.twitter.com/fj0qepZJZW — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) September 17, 2017

The second thing you'll hear is cheering -- just ask Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.

"I thought there was great energy in the stadium," Rivers said, per ESPN. "Obviously the loudest roar came at the end after the missed field goal. That's where you really got to see how many Dolphins fans there were. I heard the roar before I saw the official's signal. I wasn't sure which roar it was."

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon confirmed Rivers' observation.

Melvin Gordon said the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., was 50 percent Miami Dolphins fans — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 18, 2017

According to ESPN, the crowd's response to the missed kick registered the loudest volume of the day (106.1 A-weighted decibels).

That's not a great look for the Chargers. They played their first ever game in a new city and their fans were outnumbered by fans of a team who are based across the country. This isn't a problem unique to the Chargers, of course. The Los Angeles Rams also haven't drawn much of a crowd lately.

To make matters worse, the Chargers are now 0-2 despite boasting the talent level of a playoff team. They're 0-2 because they can't close out close games -- a problem that's haunted them for a while now.

The Chargers have 11 losses in one-possession games (8 points-or-fewer) since the start of 2016. The next-closest team has 8 such losses. — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 17, 2017

And then there's the fact they lost to Jay Cutler, who was retired two months ago.