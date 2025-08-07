Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater was carted off during Thursday's practice after suffering an apparent leg injury, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Teammates gathered around Slater and offered support as the veteran lineman left the field.

The Chargers were working in an 11-on-11 period when another player appeared to fall on Slater's left leg. Trainers came out and examined Slater briefly before assisting him onto the cart. Slater then "slammed his hand on the cart and buried his head in his hands," per Popper's report.

The No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Slater has become an invaluable piece of the Los Angeles offensive line. Slater made an immediate impact for the franchise, starting all 16 games as a rookie and earning first-team All-Rookie honors and a Pro Bowl nod.

Since then, Slater has started 35 games for the Chargers, and he turned in another exceptional season last fall. Per TruMedia, Slater allowed just three sacks on 510 pass-blocking snaps while earning his second Pro Bowl appearance.

As the lineman tasked with protecting star quarterback Justin Herbert's blindside, Slater was paid like a foundational piece this offseason. Just last week, Slater inked a four-year contract worth $114 million with $92 million guaranteed. That deal made Slater the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

If this is a long-term injury for Slater, it will be the second time in the last four seasons that he has missed significant time due to injury. In 2023, Slater tore his bicep in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he missed the remainder of the season as a result.

For however long Slater is out, the Chargers will have to explore other options at left tackle. Second-year lineman Joe Alt is currently the starting right tackle, but he did play left tackle in college at Notre Dame. Beyond Alt, Trey Pipkins III and Ryan Nelson were listed as backup left tackle options on the Chargers' first depth chart of training camp.