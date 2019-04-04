Chargers star receiver rips Le'Veon Bell's new rap song on Twitter, and things immediately get testy

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell learned an important lesson about Twitter this week, and that lesson is that you should never ask anyone on Twitter to critique your rap songs.

As you may or may not know, during his time away from football in 2018, Bell decided to make a rap album, which was released on March 13 (the same day that he signed with the Jets). Despite signing a football deal, Bell still hasn't given up on his rap career, and we know that because he released a teaser for one of his videos this week.

Not only did Bell tweet out a 30-second preview of his newest video, but he also asked everyone on Twitter if they thought the song was fire or trash. Before we get to Bell's tweet, here's some free advice for everyone reading: Never ask anyone on Twitter if something is fire or trash, because everyone will likely say trash and it will only hurt your feelings, which is basically what happened to Bell.

Now, I'm not sure what you think of that song, but I can tell you what Keenan Allen thinks.

After seeing the video, the Chargers star receiver gave a brutally honest assessment of the song: Trash.

I gotta keep it band bro. This ain’t it. 🗑 https://t.co/59gGirHyMZ — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) April 1, 2019

As you can imagine, Bell was not thrilled with Allen's tweet.

Apparently, Bell's biggest issue with Allen's tweet was that he bashed the song publicly, and not privately, in the form of a text.

if youu honestly felt that way, youu could’ve just txted me and said that...lol but it seems even ppl with check marks wanna troll to seek attention for mentions now a days...enjoy this buzz fuzz, it’s still all positive vibes 🖤🙌🏾 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) April 1, 2019

At that point, Allen could have backed off, but that's definitely not what happened. Instead, Allen kept going, and I think we now have a new East Coast-West Coast rap beef

I was not trolling on my momma bro. I don’t troll. Like I said I speak facts. You shouldn’t have asked if you ain’t want the truth. All love over here bro https://t.co/FK1pa651Sd — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) April 1, 2019

Allen also pointed out that he wouldn't have had to tell Bell the song was trash if Bell's friend had done so first.

It should’ve been your real friends that said it tho🤷🏽‍♂️🚫🧢 @LeVeonBell — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) April 1, 2019

OUCH.

Allen's argument for bashing Bell's song seemed to come down to one main thing: Honesty is the best policy.

Man man man. I think the world needed this. It’s ok to be honest with someone. People will ride your coattail just so you don’t throw them off the boat. They gonna agree with everything and anything you do. But a REAL one gonna let you know when it ain’t right! Friend or Not! https://t.co/MQvuQMlB8y — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) April 2, 2019

If Allen ever decides to quit football, Twitter should definitely hire him to critique rap songs for the rest of time.