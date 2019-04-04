Chargers star receiver rips Le'Veon Bell's new rap song on Twitter, and things immediately get testy

Le'Veon Bell's newest rap song isn't going over very well on Twitter

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell learned an important lesson about Twitter this week, and that lesson is that you should never ask anyone on Twitter to critique your rap songs. 

As you may or may not know, during his time away from football in 2018, Bell decided to make a rap album, which was released on March 13 (the same day that he signed with the Jets). Despite signing a football deal, Bell still hasn't given up on his rap career, and we know that because he released a teaser for one of his videos this week. 

Not only did Bell tweet out a 30-second preview of his newest video, but he also asked everyone on Twitter if they thought the song was fire or trash. Before we get to Bell's tweet, here's some free advice for everyone reading: Never ask anyone on Twitter if something is fire or trash, because everyone will likely say trash and it will only hurt your feelings, which is basically what happened to Bell. 

Now, I'm not sure what you think of that song, but I can tell you what Keenan Allen thinks. 

After seeing the video, the Chargers star receiver gave a brutally honest assessment of the song: Trash.

As you can imagine, Bell was not thrilled with Allen's tweet.

Apparently, Bell's biggest issue with Allen's tweet was that he bashed the song publicly, and not privately, in the form of a text.   

At that point, Allen could have backed off, but that's definitely not what happened. Instead, Allen kept going, and I think we now have a new East Coast-West Coast rap beef

Allen also pointed out that he wouldn't have had to tell Bell the song was trash if Bell's friend had done so first. 

OUCH. 

Allen's argument for bashing Bell's song seemed to come down to one main thing: Honesty is the best policy. 

If Allen ever decides to quit football, Twitter should definitely hire him to critique rap songs for the rest of time. 

