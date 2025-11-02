The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) will visit the Tennessee Titans (1-7) for an NFL Week 9 battle on Paramount+. Justin Herbert and the Chargers have won two of their last three games, including an impressive 37-10 win against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8. Meanwhile, Cam Ward and the Titans are still looking for their second win of the season following a 38-14 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Los Angeles is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Titans odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. The Chargers are -613 money line favorites (risk $613 to win $100), while the Titans are +441 underdogs. Before making any Titans vs. Chargers picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model. Be sure to watch this game on CBS and Paramount+, where new users can get a free one-week trial. Sign up here.

Click here to bet Chargers vs. Titans at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your initial $5 bet wins and three months of NBA League Pass free:

Where to bet on Titans vs. Chargers

Where to watch Chargers vs. Titans on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 2

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Titans vs. Chargers betting preview

Odds: Chargers -9.5, over/under 43.5

Despite some hiccups along the way, the Chargers have been solid overall on both sides of the ball through eights weeks. The offense is posting 378.5 yards per game while allowing just 184.5 passing yards and 21.6 points. Herbert is throwing for 267.5 yards per game -- the only QB with more yards is Brock Purdy, and he's only played two games this season -- and has 17 touchdowns on the season. LA's run game took a bit of a hit when Omarion Hampton was placed on IR, although Kimani Vidal came up big with 23 carries and a touchdown against Minnesota.



The Titans run game, meanwhile, is generating a league-low 80.4 yards per outing. Ward has shown improvement over his last three games but is completing just 57.7% of his passes overall and has thrown an interception in six straight. The offense overall has only scored double-digits in a quarter three times this season, including the 16-point fourth quarter that led to their solo win against the Cardinals. Tennessee's defense has allowed over 30 points four times this season, and just allowed 272 yards and three touchdowns by Daniel Jones.

Click here to bet Chargers vs. Titans at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Model's Chargers vs. Titans score prediction, picks

The Titans are 2-6-0 ATS this season and haven't covered the spread since their come-from-behind Week 5 win in Arizona. The Chargers are 3-4-1 ATS and the offense is expected to have little trouble running up the scoreboard against a weak Titans defense. The SportsLine model projects Los Angeles will cover the spread in 57% of simulations. Chargers vs. Titans score prediction: Chargers 29, Titans 15

Chargers vs. Titans same game parlay

Chargers -9.5

Over 44.5

Ladd McConkey anytime TD scorer (+150)

Want more Week 9 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 9 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.