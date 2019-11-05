Chargers to London relocation rumors: Owner Dean Spanos shoots down report in fiery, expletive-laced response

By now, you've probably heard there was a report from The Athletic that alleged the Los Angeles Chargers might be open to relocating to London at some point in the future. When asked about it directly, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones -- who was key in getting NFL football back in his hometown of Los Angeles -- shot down the rumors definitively with a firm "no", citing London as not being a "viable option" for the club.

Jones furthered that the Chargers would "be a big part of the Los Angeles sports scene" going forward, and his comments weren't to be taken with a grain of salt when considering his vested ties to seeing the Chargers stay put. That said, no one in the league has more to lose (or gain) by possibly moving the team to another country than Chargers owner Dean Spanos, who addressed the report in a way that conjures images of him bursting into flames at the mere suggestion.

"[The report is] a lot of crap," he said, Mike DiGiovanna of The Los Angeles Times. "We're not going to London. We're not going anywhere. We plan to be in LA for a long f------ time. That was bullsh--, that story."

He wasn't quite done there, either, making sure to double and even triple down on his statement.

"It's total f------ bullsh--, OK?," he said. "We're not going to London. We're not going anywhere. We're playing in Los Angeles. This is our home.

"This is where I'm planning to be for a long f------ time. Period."

The Chargers then took to Twitter to marry Spanos' fiery proclamation to a well-suited clip from "The Wolf of Wall Street", in a scene where Leonardo DiCaprio voiced his refusal to leave the firm he built in the wake of a federal investigation.

Granted, there is no investigation of any sort regarding the Chargers, but their point was certainly made -- clearly.

With that now seemingly put to bed in a closed casket and dropped to the bottom of the Pacific, the Chargers will work to build on their rout of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and on joining the Rams in sharing a $5 billion stadium that will be completed and ready for them to enjoy in 2020. Spanos, who has an agreement with Jones' business "Legends Hospitality" to operate the facility and sell the naming rights, only has his eyes on two things after already having relocated from San Diego in 2017.

One is to find a way back into the playoff picture, and the other is a long future in the City of Angels.