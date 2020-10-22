Things haven't exactly gone wonderfully for Tyrod Taylor as of late, but he did recently get a bout of good news. The veteran quarterback has been sidelined the past several weeks due to a punctured lung suffered at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers team physician, who was attempting to administer pain medication for a rib injury. Taylor was rushed to the hospital and ruled out indefinitely, but he's now been medically cleared to return to the field -- per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network -- albeit in a much different capacity going forward.

Now in his second and final year of a two-year deal, $11 million deal signed with the Chargers in 2019, Taylor entered the 2020 season as the team's starter following the parting of ways with Philip Rivers this offseason. He managed to start the season opener despite the team using the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to select Justin Herbert. Despite missing Week 2 with the punctured lung, head coach Anthony Lynn initially doubled down on Taylor as the starter when healthy, but Herbert changed that rather quickly.

The former Oregon star has played great football in the absence of Taylor, despite having not logged his first NFL win. His four-touchdown performance in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints was a rookie record for ESPN's "Monday Night Football", and the Chargers are now Herbert's team going forward.

At best, Taylor will be relegated to the role of QB2, assuming he practices well this week as the Chargers prepare to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. For now, the backup remains Easton Stick in Week 7, as the Chargers wait to determine if they need to make a shuffle behind Herbert.

And as for the future of Taylor in Los Angeles, it doesn't look promising, especially considering the fact he didn't actually lose the starting job. It was taken from him because of a needle poke to the lung. The NFLPA is still weighing options after launching a probe into the matter, one such option being potentially filing a grievance. So as Taylor tries to work his way back into the Chargers rotation, he does so uncertain of how things behind the scenes will unfold.