Chargers unveil new logo in a surprise move, with new uniforms coming in April

The Los Angeles Chargers are joining the Los Angeles Rams in the logo unveiling business. Just one day after the highly anticipated Rams logo reveal, the Chargers released an updated logo of their own.

This one came with little fanfare, especially since the Chargers are by and large the second team in Los Angeles. The Chargers will be sharing SoFi Stadium with the Rams, even though the stadium is owned by Rams owner/chairman Stan Kroenke, making the Chargers second fiddle in their own city.

Here is the updated Chargers logo, with the franchise also announcing new uniforms are arriving in April. This will be the first uniform update for the Chargers since 2007.

Los Angeles decided to keep their powder blue and sunshine gold colors, which was indicated when the franchise revealed their alternate "powder blue" jersey would be their primary jersey in 2019 (the Chargers used "navy blue" as their primary jersey from 1974 to 2018).

Heading into a new stadium gave the Chargers inspiration to refresh their logo. The the three-tone Bolt with a navy keyline was replaced with the new powder blue color and the team built a bolt emoji into its new logotype (at the "A" in Chargers). Los Angeles also added a bold, italicized font.

"The 1960s in Los Angeles and its surrounding communities represent classic Americana coastal vibes," the Chargers wrote in a press release. "Throughout the branding process, the team drew inspiration from the surf, skate and car cultures of this era when creating its new look. While more details are still to be unveiled, the bold, italicized font and numbers are an ode to an era that saw legendary Mustang modifier Carroll Shelby set up shop in Marina del Rey and Latino youths on the Eastside turn 1940s cars into sleek, irreverent lowriders.

"The font and numbers, like a souped-up Shelby, symbolize speed, power and constant forward motion while their placement within the brand is a nod to modifying a classic."

The Chargers also revealed the franchise won't undergo a total rebrand of their uniforms. Instead they will "evolve, simplify, and take what people love about it, and make it even better." Don't expect drastic changes to the uniforms, especially when the powder blue and sunshine gold combination is one of the best in all of sports.

A new era is underway for the Chargers, especially since they finally have a NFL stadium to call home.