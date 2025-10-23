A cross-conference battle kicks off NFL Week 8 as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Minnesota Vikings on 'Thursday Night Football' at 8:15 p.m. ET. NFL player props figure to center on the passing games, with both teams dealing with injuries to their running backs, and there's no shortage of quality receivers to use in 'Thursday Night Football' props. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston all had at least 67 yards or a touchdown on Sunday. Justin Herbert, who leads the league with 1,913 passing yards has a passing touchdown prop bar of 1.5, which is the same as Carson Wentz, who continues to start in place of J.J. McCarthy (ankle)

The NFL prop odds, however, differ for the quarterbacks in regard to passing touchdowns. Herbert is at -172 to hit the Over, while Wentz having multiple touchdown passes would return a payout of +102. Your NFL prop bet strategy should take into account multiple factors, including recent performances, the opposing defense and even weather conditions. Before betting any Vikings vs. Chargers props for Thursday Night Football, you need to see the Chargers vs. Vikings prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

Top NFL player prop bets for Vikings vs. Chargers

After analyzing the Chargers vs. Vikings props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning Model says Wentz goes Over 222.5 passing yards (-114 at FanDuel). Through four starts, Wentz is averaging 268 passing yards, which is fourth-most in the NFL. He has a pair of 300-plus passing yard games over his last three starts as Minnesota is leaning on him rather than a run game without Aaron Jones. Wentz has averaged 40.7 pass attempts over the last three games, and for comparison, Herbert, who leads the NFL in pass attempts in 2025, is averaging 38.7 attempts on the season.

Los Angeles just allowed a season-high in passing yards on Sunday, giving up 288 to Daniel Jones. The Chargers' defense gets a little lax at home, as it's given up 70.3 more passing yards at SoFi Stadium than in road games, and that doesn't even take into account the Chargers allowing 249 passing yards in the Brazil contest. The AI model projects Wentz to have 250.7 passing yards, giving this NFL prop bet a 4-star rating. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Vikings vs. Chargers

