Chargers vs. Bears odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 8 predictions from proven computer model

The Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. Chicago is 3-3 overall and 1-2 at home, while the Chargers are 2-5 overall and 1-2 on the road. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season -- the Bears are 2-4, while the Chargers are 1-4-2. Chicago's offense hasn't gotten going all season and the defense has sputtered as the Bears have lost two straight. Meanwhile, the Chargers have lost five of their last six games and are on a current three-game losing skid entering Sunday's matchup against the Bears. Chicago is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Bears vs. Chargers odds, while the Over-Under is set at 41.

The Bears took a 36-25 defeat against New Orleans last week and that scoreline was deceiving, with Chicago scoring two late touchdowns with the outcome well in hand. Chicago's defense had an uncharacteristically poor performance in the loss, failing to produce a turnover while giving up 424 yards of offense. However, the defense ranks sixth in scoring and has generated 10 turnovers so far this season. Khalil Mack will look to get back into the habit of wreaking havoc on Sunday. He's recorded 4.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery this season.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but the Chargers were not quite Tennessee's equal in the second half when they met last week. The Chargers fell just short of Tennessee by a final score of 23-20. The Chargers' loss shouldn't obscure the performance of quarterback Philip Rivers, who passed for 329 yards and two touchdowns on 38 attempts. Running back Austin Ekeler also provided an offensive spark, catching seven passes for 118 yards and a score. The Chargers will need to get their running game going against a Bears defensive front that lost Akiem Hicks two weeks ago and has allowed 320 yards rushing the last two weeks.

