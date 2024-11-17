A primetime AFC contest has the Los Angeles Chargers (6-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (4-6) linking up on Sunday Night Football. The Bengals have lost two of their last three games, including a gut-wrenching 35-34 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week. Los Angeles has strung along a three-game winning streak. Last week at home, the Chargers outlasted the Tennessee Titans, 27-17. Both teams covered the spread last week.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Chargers odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48. The Chargers are -122 money line favorites (risk $122 to win $100), while the Bengals are +102 underdogs. Before locking in any Bengals vs. Chargers picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Chargers vs. Bengals:

Chargers vs. Bengals spread: Los Angeles -1.5

Chargers vs. Bengals over/under: 48 points

Chargers vs. Bengals money line: Los Angeles -122, Cincinnati +102

CIN: Bengals are 6-4 against the spread this season

LAC: Chargers are 6-3 ATS this season

Why the Chargers can cover

Quarterback Justin Herbert has pinpoint accuracy and a rocket of an arm. He also has the athleticism to pick up yards with his legs. He has done an strong job of protecting the ball (one turnover) in his first season playing for Jim Harbaugh. This season, he's completing 66% of his passes for 1,889 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns. Herbert has thrown at least 230 passing yards in four of his last five games.

Running back JK Dobbins is the lead bellcow in the backfield. Dobbins has contact balance and power when running the ball. The Ohio State product ranks 10th in the NFL in rushing yards (670) and is tied for eighth in rushing touchdowns (8). He's finished with more than 50 rushing yards in five games.

Why the Bengals can cover

Quarterback Joe Burrow has strong field vision and is playing at an elite level. The LSU product leads the NFL in passing touchdowns (24) and passing yards (2,672). Burrow has seven games with at least two passing touchdowns this season. Last week against the Ravens, Burrow went 34 of 56 for 428 yards and four passing scores.

Receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been unstoppable in 2024. Chase is explosive in the open field and is a big play waiting to happen. He leads the NFL in receptions (66), receiving yards (981), and touchdowns (10). Chase also has 12 catches of 20-plus yards. In his last outing, the 24-year-old has 11 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns. The 24-year-old has gone over 100 yards three times this season.

