Chargers vs. Broncos: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Chargers vs. Broncos football game
Who's Playing
L.A. Chargers (home) vs. Denver (away)
Current Records: L.A. Chargers 2-2-0; Denver 0-3-0
What to Know
Get ready for an AFC West battle as Denver and the Chargers will face off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park. The teams split their matchups last year, with Denver winning the first 23-22 on the road and the Chargers taking the second 23-9.
It was close but no cigar for Denver as they fell 26-24 to Jacksonville last week. Joe Flacco and Courtland Sutton were two go-getters for the Broncos despite the loss. The former passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns, while the latter caught six passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Flacco this season.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Chargers. They enjoyed a cozy 30-10 victory over Miami. Miami can consider this payback for the 19-17 defeat they dealt the Chargers the last time the teams encountered one another September of 2017.
The Chargers' win lifted them to 2-2 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 0-3. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Chargers enter the contest with 315.30 passing yards per game on average, good for third best in the league. But the Broncos come into the game boasting the third fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 206.80. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, California
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chargers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Broncos.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Denver have won five out of their last eight games against L.A. Chargers.
- Dec 30, 2018 - L.A. Chargers 23 vs. Denver 9
- Nov 18, 2018 - Denver 23 vs. L.A. Chargers 22
- Oct 22, 2017 - L.A. Chargers 21 vs. Denver 0
- Sep 11, 2017 - Denver 24 vs. L.A. Chargers 21
- Oct 30, 2016 - Denver 27 vs. L.A. Chargers 19
- Oct 13, 2016 - L.A. Chargers 21 vs. Denver 13
- Jan 03, 2016 - Denver 27 vs. L.A. Chargers 20
- Dec 06, 2015 - Denver 17 vs. L.A. Chargers 3
