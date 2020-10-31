The Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers will face off in an AFC West clash at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Both teams are 2-4; Denver is 0-3 at home, while Los Angeles is 1-2 on the road. The Chargers stopped a four-game losing streak last week. The Broncos have won two of their past three games.

Los Angeles is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Broncos vs. Chargers odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 44.5. Before entering any Chargers vs. Broncos picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Broncos vs. Chargers. Here are several NFL betting lines for Chargers vs. Broncos:

Broncos vs. Chargers spread: Broncos +3.5

Broncos vs. Chargers over-under: 44.5 points

Broncos vs. Chargers money line: Denver 165, Los Angeles -185

What you need to know about the Broncos

The Broncos were steamrolled by the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday, 43-16. Denver was down 30-9 at the end of the third quarter. The Broncos fell to 0-3 at home for the first time since 2010. Drew Lock threw two interceptions. He has only one TD pass this season. He had two TD passes in his last meeting with the Chargers.

Melvin Gordon had 6,113 scrimmage yards and 47 TDs (36 rushing) in five seasons with the Chargers (2015-19). He is aiming for his third game in a row with 80-plus scrimmage yards and a rushing TD. Gordon has a TD in four of his five games this season. Tim Patrick is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury and may not be able to play. He has 100 yards in two of his past three games. Denver has won three of the past four meetings between the teams.

What you need to know about the Chargers

Meanwhile, Los Angeles beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 39-29 this past Sunday. Justin Herbert passed for three TDs and 347 yards on 43 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 66 yards. He threw a 70-yard TD to Jalen Guyton in the third quarter. Herbert has 1,542 pass yards in his first five career games. He became one of two rookie quarterbacks in NFL history with three-plus TD passes in three consecutive games. Guyton has a TD catch in two of his past three games.

Keenan Allen led the team with 10 catches for 125 yards last week, his 10th-career game with 10-plus catches and 125-plus receiving yards, tied for third most in the NFL since 2013. He has eight-plus catches in three of his past four games. Mike Williams has five-plus catches and 65-plus yards in his past three games vs. the Broncos. Kyzir White has seven-plus tackles in his past five games.

How to make Broncos vs. Chargers picks

