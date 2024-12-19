Teams in the 2024 NFL playoff picture meet when the Denver Broncos face the Los Angeles Chargers in a key AFC West matchup on Thursday Night Football. Denver is coming off a 31-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts, while Los Angeles dropped a 40-17 decision to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Broncos (9-5), who have won four in a row, can clinch a playoff spot with a victory. The Chargers (8-6), who have dropped two straight, can move closer to a berth in the NFL playoff picture with a win. Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II will return after leaving last week's game with a leg injury.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Chargers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Chargers vs. Broncos odds from the SportsLine Consensus, down a half-point from the opener, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Before making any Broncos vs. Chargers picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model, as well as everything else that SportsLine has to help you crush your Thursday Night Football picks.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 27-11 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 207-139 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 61-32 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

In addition to the model picks for this game, you can get AI props, Vegas expert picks, DFS Optimizer lineups, and everything else you need to crush your Thursday Night Football bets. Go to SportsLine now to see it all.

Now, the model has set its sights on Broncos vs. Chargers and just locked in its NFL picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Broncos vs. Chargers:

Chargers vs. Broncos spread: Chargers -2.5



Chargers vs. Broncos over/under: 41.5 points

Chargers vs. Broncos money line: Broncos +125, Chargers -149

DEN: Broncos have covered the spread in 15 of their last 21 games (+8.55 units)

LAC: Chargers are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

Chargers vs. Broncos picks: See picks at SportsLine

Top Broncos vs. Chargers predictions

For Broncos vs. Chargers on Thursday Night Football, the SportsLine model is leaning Under the total, projecting 41 total points. The under has hit in five of the past eight Broncos vs. Chargers matchups, including three of the last four played in Los Angeles. The teams have combined to score 35 or fewer points in three of the past five games they have faced off. The Broncos and Chargers are both in the bottom half of the league in total offense, with the Broncos averaging 311.1 yards per game, which is 22nd-best in the league. Los Angeles is 27th at 302.1.

Both offenses struggled at times on Sunday. Denver quarterback Bo Nix completed 20 of 33 passes (60.6%) for 130 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert also had an up-and-down effort, completing 21 of 33 passes (63.6%) for 195 yards. He threw two touchdowns, but was intercepted once.

Los Angeles has had a hard time finding the end zone of late. In each of the past four games, they have scored 23 or fewer points, including three consecutive games with 17 points. The Broncos have scored 20 or fewer points in six games this season. In the first meeting between the teams at Denver on Oct. 13, the teams combined for fewer than 40 points, with Los Angeles coming away with a 23-16 win. See which side to pick here.

How to make Broncos vs. Chargers picks

In addition to going Under, It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the NFL model's picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Broncos vs. Chargers on Thursday Night Football, and which side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Broncos vs. Chargers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on its NFL picks, and find out, and don't forget to see AI props, Vegas expert picks, DFS Optimizer lineups, and all the other tools to crush your TNF picks at SportsLine.