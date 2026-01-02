The Denver Broncos will wrap up the 2025 regular season at home this week, as they are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos are coming off a 20-13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas, while the Chargers were defeated by the Houston Texans in Week 17, 20-16.

The No. 1 seed in the AFC is on the line in this matchup, as the 13-3 Broncos can clinch the first-round bye with a win. They would fall to the No. 2 seed in the AFC if they lost while the 13-3 New England Patriots defeated the Miami Dolphins. As for the Chargers, they are locked into a wild-card spot. They currently occupy the No. 6 seed in the AFC behind the Texans and ahead of the Buffalo Bills. Both of those teams are also 11-5, and favored to win their respective matchups this weekend. Trey Lance will start at quarterback for the Chargers, as Justin Herbert gets a week to rest.

Let's break down this AFC West matchup. But first, here's how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Chargers vs. Broncos live

Date: Sunday, Jan. 4 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 4 | 4:25 p.m. ET Location: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Broncos -12.5, O/U 37.5 (via DraftKings)

Chargers vs. Broncos: Need to know

Chargers resting starters? On Monday, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that quarterback Justin Herbert will not start in the regular-season finale against the Broncos. In addition to Herbert, Harbaugh said that other starters with "the most bruises" and that need "the most healing" won't play, either.

On Monday, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that quarterback Justin Herbert will not start in the regular-season finale against the Broncos. In addition to Herbert, Harbaugh said that other starters with "the most bruises" and that need "the most healing" won't play, either. The lucky one seed. Denver has a great shot to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC this week. The Broncos have made the Super Bowl six of eight times when earning the No. 1 seed in the conference. With no Patrick Mahomes, no Joe Burrow and possibly no Lamar Jackson, the AFC is certainly wide open this year.

Denver has a great shot to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC this week. The Broncos have made the Super Bowl six of eight times when earning the No. 1 seed in the conference. With no Patrick Mahomes, no Joe Burrow and possibly no Lamar Jackson, the AFC is certainly wide open this year. How inexperienced is Lance? The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft undoubtedly has potential, and earned the backup job in Los Angeles this preseason. However, consider this stat: Bo Nix has more passing attempts this year (589) than Lance has in his EIGHT-year college and pro career (474)!

The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft undoubtedly has potential, and earned the backup job in Los Angeles this preseason. However, consider this stat: Bo Nix has more passing attempts this year (589) than Lance has in his EIGHT-year college and pro career (474)! Broncos closing in on sack record? This Denver defense is one of the best in the NFL, and has recorded a franchise-record 64 sacks this season. The Broncos are now nine sacks away from breaking the NFL record. Nine is a large number, but the Broncos defense did record nine sacks in Week 6 against the New York Jets.

This Denver defense is one of the best in the NFL, and has recorded a franchise-record 64 sacks this season. The Broncos are now nine sacks away from breaking the NFL record. Nine is a large number, but the Broncos defense did record nine sacks in Week 6 against the New York Jets. Chargers offensive line issues. The Chargers have started 10 different offensive line combinations this season compared to Denver's four. Los Angeles has started six different offensive tackles this season, which is tied for most in the NFL.

Chargers vs. Broncos prediction, pick



It's not a hot take to predict that the Broncos will win this game, but will they cover the spread? We did see Denver fail to cover the spread against a lesser opponent on Christmas. The Chargers are 5-0 straight up and against the spread this season against divisional opponents. Only six teams since 2000 have finished undefeated straight up and against the spread in divisional play. Thirteen points is a large number, but with this game taking place in Denver and the Broncos motivated for a win, we'll take the AFC West champions. Pick: Broncos -12.5, Over 37.5