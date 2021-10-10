The Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) currently sit atop the AFC West standings and are trying to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. On Sunday, the Chargers will host Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (3-1). The Browns have the top rushing attack in the NFL with their backfield duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. However, the Chargers' wide receiver tandem of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have combined for 600 receiving yards this season. You can stream the action in select markets on Paramount+.

Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is a 2.5-point home favorite in the latest Browns vs. Chargers odds at Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is 47. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and, in select markets, streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start and include the NFL on CBS, so sign up now here.

How to watch Browns vs. Chargers

Date: Sunday, Oct. 10

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Week 5 picks for Chargers vs. Browns

Before you tune in to Sunday's Chargers vs. Browns game, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's proven model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters Week 5 of the 2021 season on an incredible 124-82 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Browns vs. Chargers, the model predicts that Cleveland will cover as a 2.5-point underdog. Cleveland needs to take as much pressure off of Mayfield as possible, and the best way to do that is to pound the ball in the run game. Mayfield sustained a labrum injury in his non-throwing shoulder on Sept. 19 against Houston, and he was clearly limited last week against Minnesota.

Rather than exposing Mayfield to further injury, the Chargers should expect a healthy dose of Chubb and Hunt. Los Angeles has given up 558 rushing yards to opponents this season, but only two touchdowns. Keeping Mayfield upright in the pocket is just as important as keeping Chargers QB Justin Herbert off the field, and SportsLine's model projects that Chubb and Hunt will combine for 25 carries and 137 yards.

The Chargers are tied for fifth-fewest sacks allowed, but Cleveland's defense is tied for most in the NFL with 14. The model predicts the Browns will generate pressure on Herbert throughout the game, resulting in Cleveland covering the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more.