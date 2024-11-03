Two AFC teams looking to stay in the win column square off in NFL Week 9 as the Cleveland Browns (2-6) host the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) on CBS and Paramount+. The Browns got a boost with Jameis Winston under center in Week 8 and rallied for a 29-24 win against the Baltimore Ravens. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert led the Chargers to a 26-8 win against the New Orleans Saints their last time out. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland is 1 p.m. ET. The Chargers are 1-point favorites in the latest Browns vs. Chargers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 42.5.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season.

How to watch Chargers vs. Browns

Browns vs. Chargers date: Sunday, Nov. 3

Browns vs. Chargers time: 1 p.m. ET

Browns vs. Chargers TV channel: CBS

Browns vs. Chargers streaming: Paramount+

Week 9 NFL picks for Chargers vs. Browns

Before tuning into Sunday's Browns vs. Chargers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 13-5 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 194-134 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 48-27 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Browns vs. Chargers, the model is backing Los Angeles to cover the spread. The Browns' offense was noticeably better with Winston under center than it was with Deshaun Watson, and they were able to top a tough Ravens defense. Cleveland will be tested yet again in Week 9 against the top-ranked scoring defense in the league. The Chargers enter Sunday's showdown giving up just 13.0 points per game this season.

Los Angeles' offense has been battling injuries all season but put together a strong performance against the Saints. The Chargers are also 2-2-0 against the spread in road games this season, while the Browns have only covered at home once. Both teams will be eager to add to their win total, but the model is backing Los Angeles to secure the victory on the road.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want.