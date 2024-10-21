Week 7 in the NFL features another Monday night doubleheader. The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals at 9 p.m. ET. Our NFL nightcap includes two former NFL Offensive Rookies of the Year in Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray, and this could be a very entertaining matchup.

The Chargers enter this matchup at 3-2 after defeating Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos last week, 23-16. As for the Cardinals, they fell to 2-4 after getting blown out by the Green Bay Packers last Sunday, 34-21. Jonathan Gannon's defense has struggled through six weeks, but could Monday night be a turning point?

This is Jim Harbaugh's first Monday night game since returning to the NFL ranks. He is Mr. Monday night, as Harbaugh is a perfect 6-0 as an NFL head coach on Monday nights, and won each game by double digits. Murray on the other hand is 3-6 as a starter in prime time. The last time he played on "Monday Night Football," he unfortunately tore his ACL.

Let's break down this AFC West vs. NFC West prime-time matchup. But first, here's how you can watch the game.

When the Chargers have the ball

There's no mistaking what the Chargers want to do on offense. They want to run the ball. Los Angeles ranked No. 11 in rushing offense entering this weekend (127.8 rushing yards per game), and No. 30 in passing offense (153.2 passing yards per game). Herbert entered the weekend ranked No. 29 in pass attempts with 125.

J.K. Dobbins entered Sunday tied for sixth in rushing yards with 438. Those 438 rushing yards are the most by a Charger through the first five games of a season since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005. Last week in the victory against the Broncos, Dobbins was given a career-high 25 rushing attempts.

J.K. Dobbins LAC • RB • #27 Att 81 Yds 438 TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

It's a good thing when Dobbins is getting the rock. He averages 120.7 rushing yards per game and 7.0 yards per rush in wins this season, and just 38 rushing yards per game with 2.6 yards per rush in losses. Dobbins hasn't crossed 100 yards rushing since Week 2, but the Cardinals entered Sunday with the fourth-worst rushing defense in the NFL, allowing 153 rushing yards per game.

Two more things to keep in mind when the Chargers have the ball: This offense is the opposite of Kliff Kingsbury's Washington Commanders, if you will. The Chargers average 32.7 seconds per play on offense, which is the longest of any team in the NFL. Then, the Cardinals rank dead last in opponent third-down percentage (49.3%). So, the Chargers are going to look to dominate time of possession, orchestrate long drives and keep the Cardinals offense off the field.

When the Cardinals have the ball

There's no denying that Murray is the star of this offense, and what makes him so unique is his athleticism and dual-threat ability. However, Murray has recorded fewer than 15 rushing yards in two out of the past three games. Coincidentally, or maybe not so coincidentally, the Cards lost those two contests. When Murray rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown vs. the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona won. When he rushed for 59 yards vs. the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona won.

Kyler Murray ARI • QB • #1 CMP% 68.2 YDs 1186 TD 8 INT 2 YD/Att 6.98 View Profile

Murray is going to have to make an impact with his legs if Arizona wants to win this game, whether that's converting a third-and-8 with a big scramble, or finishing a drive with a red-zone rushing touchdown. He is averaging 8.7 yards per rush this season, which is the highest mark among players that have rushed at least 30 times. Just two quarterbacks entered this weekend with more rushing yards than Murray: Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels.

When it comes to the passing game, Marvin Harrison Jr. is officially out of concussion protocol, which is a good thing. But keep an eye on tight end Trey McBride. He caught every single one of his eight targets last week against the Packers for a season-high 96 yards. Remember, he was Arizona's leading receiver last year with 825 yards and three touchdowns.

If the Chargers want to dominate time of possession, then it's the Cardinals that need to put together more splash plays.

Prediction

We've already established that Harbaugh is magical on Monday nights, but Herbert is also 6-1 against the spread in road prime-time games. The Chargers have a top six defense and an offense that looks to wear you down. The Cardinals certainly have playmakers across the board that can hurt you, and they are one of these feisty squads that you have to keep down for 60 minutes. As we saw against the 49ers a couple weeks ago, they can come back on you. With that being said, I'll take the favorites to win a close game. Even though the Cardinals will be wearing those sexy black uniforms.

Projected score: Chargers 24-20 over Cardinals

