Chargers vs. Chiefs: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Chargers vs. Chiefs football game
Who's Playing
L.A. Chargers (home) vs. Kansas City (away)
Current Records: L.A. Chargers 4-6; Kansas City 6-4
What to Know
An AFC West battle is on tap between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Estadio Azteca. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
It was close but no cigar for the Chargers as they fell 26-24 to the Oakland Raiders last Thursday. A silver lining for the Chargers was the play of RB Melvin Gordon, who rushed for 108 yards and one TD on 22 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Gordon has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 13-13 at halftime, but Kansas City was not quite Tennessee's equal in the second half when they met last week. It was a hard-fought contest, but Kansas City had to settle for a 35-32 defeat against Tennessee. QB Patrick Mahomes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 446 yards and three TDs on 50 attempts. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 119.30. Mahomes has never finished with more yards this season.
The Chargers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Chargers and the Chiefs split their matches last season, with the Chiefs claiming a 38-28 victory and the Chargers retaliating with a 29-28 victory of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City,
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chiefs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Chargers.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Kansas City have won seven out of their last eight games against L.A. Chargers.
- Dec 13, 2018 - L.A. Chargers 29 vs. Kansas City 28
- Sep 09, 2018 - Kansas City 38 vs. L.A. Chargers 28
- Dec 16, 2017 - Kansas City 30 vs. L.A. Chargers 13
- Sep 24, 2017 - Kansas City 24 vs. L.A. Chargers 10
- Jan 01, 2017 - Kansas City 37 vs. L.A. Chargers 27
- Sep 11, 2016 - Kansas City 33 vs. L.A. Chargers 27
- Dec 13, 2015 - Kansas City 10 vs. L.A. Chargers 3
- Nov 22, 2015 - Kansas City 33 vs. L.A. Chargers 3
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
La Canfora's Week 11 picks: Cards cover
The Niners' offense isn't in good shape right now and they could even lose as a double-digit...
-
Cowboys won't attend Kaepernick workout
After considering sending a scout to take a look at Kaepernick, the Cowboys have decided against...
-
Saints star: Rudolph deserves some blame
Did Rudolph 'lose his mind on the field?' That's what one Saints player saw
-
Jones trying to trademark 'Danny Dimes'
Jones hasn't been the only one interested in applying for the trademark of 'Danny Dimes'
-
Brinson's Week 11 picks: Vikings cover
Plus more of Will Brinson's best bets for the 2019 NFL season in Week 11
-
NFL players react to Garrett incident
The NFL world did not have any sympathy for Myles Garrett
-
Mayfield leads, Rudolph concedes on TNF
Losing key players is one thing, but combining it with horrible QB play made for a deep Pittsburgh...
-
49ers vs. Seahawks live updates
Two Super Bowl hopefuls duked it out on Monday night with the Seahawks winning a thriller