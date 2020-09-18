Who's Playing
Kansas City @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Kansas City 1-0; Los Angeles 1-0
Last Season Records: Los Angeles 5-11; Kansas City 12-4
What to Know
The Kansas City Chiefs are 7-1 against the Los Angeles Chargers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Kansas City and Los Angeles will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. The Chiefs won both of their matches against the Chargers last season (24-17 and 31-21) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Kansas City gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last Thursday. They took their matchup against the Houston Texans 34-20. Among those leading the charge for Kansas City was RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who rushed for one TD and 138 yards on 25 carries.
Los Angeles had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They skirted past the Cincinnati Bengals 16-13. Having forecasted a close victory for the Chargers, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Their only touchdown came from RB Joshua Kelley.
Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. Kicker K Mike Badgley delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Chiefs and the Chargers clash.
Odds
The Chiefs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Chargers, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Kansas City have won nine out of their last ten games against Los Angeles.
- Dec 29, 2019 - Kansas City 31 vs. Los Angeles 21
- Nov 18, 2019 - Kansas City 24 vs. Los Angeles 17
- Dec 13, 2018 - Los Angeles 29 vs. Kansas City 28
- Sep 09, 2018 - Kansas City 38 vs. Los Angeles 28
- Dec 16, 2017 - Kansas City 30 vs. Los Angeles 13
- Sep 24, 2017 - Kansas City 24 vs. Los Angeles 10
- Jan 01, 2017 - Kansas City 37 vs. Los Angeles 27
- Sep 11, 2016 - Kansas City 33 vs. Los Angeles 27
- Dec 13, 2015 - Kansas City 10 vs. Los Angeles 3
- Nov 22, 2015 - Kansas City 33 vs. Los Angeles 3