Kansas City @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Kansas City 1-0; Los Angeles 1-0

Last Season Records: Los Angeles 5-11; Kansas City 12-4

The Kansas City Chiefs are 7-1 against the Los Angeles Chargers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Kansas City and Los Angeles will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. The Chiefs won both of their matches against the Chargers last season (24-17 and 31-21) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Kansas City gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last Thursday. They took their matchup against the Houston Texans 34-20. Among those leading the charge for Kansas City was RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who rushed for one TD and 138 yards on 25 carries.

Los Angeles had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They skirted past the Cincinnati Bengals 16-13. Having forecasted a close victory for the Chargers, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Their only touchdown came from RB Joshua Kelley.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. Kicker K Mike Badgley delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Chiefs and the Chargers clash.

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

The Chiefs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Chargers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -112

Kansas City have won nine out of their last ten games against Los Angeles.