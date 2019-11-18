Chargers vs. Chiefs live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Chargers vs. Chiefs football game
Who's Playing
L.A. Chargers (home) vs. Kansas City (away)
Current Records: L.A. Chargers 4-6; Kansas City 6-4
What to Know
An AFC West battle is on tap between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Estadio Azteca. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
It was close but no cigar for the Chargers as they fell 26-24 to the Oakland Raiders last Thursday. A silver lining for the Chargers was the play of RB Melvin Gordon, who rushed for 108 yards and one TD on 22 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Gordon has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 13-13 at halftime, but Kansas City was not quite Tennessee's equal in the second half when they met last week. It was a hard-fought contest, but Kansas City had to settle for a 35-32 defeat against Tennessee. QB Patrick Mahomes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 446 yards and three TDs on 50 attempts. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 119.30. Mahomes has never finished with more yards this season.
The Chargers are expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Chargers and the Chiefs split their matches last season, with the Chiefs claiming a 38-28 victory and the Chargers retaliating with a 29-28 victory of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City,
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chiefs are a 5-point favorite against the Chargers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 53
Series History
Kansas City have won seven out of their last eight games against L.A. Chargers.
- Dec 13, 2018 - L.A. Chargers 29 vs. Kansas City 28
- Sep 09, 2018 - Kansas City 38 vs. L.A. Chargers 28
- Dec 16, 2017 - Kansas City 30 vs. L.A. Chargers 13
- Sep 24, 2017 - Kansas City 24 vs. L.A. Chargers 10
- Jan 01, 2017 - Kansas City 37 vs. L.A. Chargers 27
- Sep 11, 2016 - Kansas City 33 vs. L.A. Chargers 27
- Dec 13, 2015 - Kansas City 10 vs. L.A. Chargers 3
- Nov 22, 2015 - Kansas City 33 vs. L.A. Chargers 3
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Nagy: Trubisky pulled due to hip injury
Nagy says Trubisky's hip was bothering him late in the game
-
Playoff picture: Raiders in pursuit
Breaking down the 2019 NFL playoff picture after Sunday's Week 11 action
-
Here are all your NFL Week 11 grades
Here are the Week 11 grades for every team that played on Sunday and Monday
-
Bears vs. Rams odds, picks, SNF lines
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Rams vs. Bears game 10,000 times.
-
Rams vs Bears odds, SNF picks, best bets
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Todd Gurley and the Los Angeles Rams.
-
Week 11 scores, highlights, updates
All the best highlights from Week 11 are right here
-
Rams top Bears as offenses struggle
Neither the Rams nor Bears could get much going offensively on Sunday night
-
Pats outduel Eagles in defensive battle
The rematch ended up nothing like Super Bowl LII, but the Patriots pulled off a trick play...