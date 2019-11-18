Chargers vs. Chiefs live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

L.A. Chargers (home) vs. Kansas City (away)

Current Records: L.A. Chargers 4-6; Kansas City 6-4

What to Know

An AFC West battle is on tap between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Estadio Azteca. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

It was close but no cigar for the Chargers as they fell 26-24 to the Oakland Raiders last Thursday. A silver lining for the Chargers was the play of RB Melvin Gordon, who rushed for 108 yards and one TD on 22 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Gordon has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 13-13 at halftime, but Kansas City was not quite Tennessee's equal in the second half when they met last week. It was a hard-fought contest, but Kansas City had to settle for a 35-32 defeat against Tennessee. QB Patrick Mahomes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 446 yards and three TDs on 50 attempts. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 119.30. Mahomes has never finished with more yards this season.

The Chargers are expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Chargers and the Chiefs split their matches last season, with the Chiefs claiming a 38-28 victory and the Chargers retaliating with a 29-28 victory of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City,

Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a 5-point favorite against the Chargers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 53

Series History

Kansas City have won seven out of their last eight games against L.A. Chargers.