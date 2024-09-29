Chargers vs. Chiefs live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch Week 4 game

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to keep their undefeated streak alive this week against the rival Los Angeles Chargers, in what is Patrick Mahomes' 100th career regular-season start. The Chiefs have won nine straight games including playoffs dating back to last year, but their +54 point differential is the smallest margin of victory in any 9-0 stretch in NFL history.

This is the seventh matchup between Mahomes and Justin Herbert, with the former owning a 5-1 edge. Five of the six meetings have been decided by six points or fewer, and Travis Kelce has scored the game-winning touchdown in two of the last four meetings. It could be today where the star tight end finally gets going, as he's caught just eight passes for 69 yards in the first three games of the season.

Herbert will start today despite his lingering ankle injury. The Chargers are banged-up on both sides of the ball, as pass rusher Joey Bosa and left tackle Rashawn Slater have already been ruled out, while rookie right tackle Joe Alt is doubtful to play with a knee injury. Then there's Derwin James, who has been suspended one game for, "repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players."

Will Mahomes and the Chiefs roll again, or will Jim Harbaugh score an upset victory? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this AFC West matchup as it happens.

Date: Sunday, Sep. 29 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA.)

Channel: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Chiefs -7.5 O/U 42

All NFL odds are via SportsLine Consensus.