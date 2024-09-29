Chargers vs. Chiefs live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch Week 4 game

Los Angeles takes on Kansas City in an AFC West showdown

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to keep their undefeated streak alive this week against the rival Los Angeles Chargers, in what is Patrick Mahomes' 100th career regular-season start. The Chiefs have won nine straight games including playoffs dating back to last year, but their +54 point differential is the smallest margin of victory in any 9-0 stretch in NFL history. 

This is the seventh matchup between Mahomes and Justin Herbert, with the former owning a 5-1 edge. Five of the six meetings have been decided by six points or fewer, and Travis Kelce has scored the game-winning touchdown in two of the last four meetings. It could be today where the star tight end finally gets going, as he's caught just eight passes for 69 yards in the first three games of the season.

Herbert will start today despite his lingering ankle injury. The Chargers are banged-up on both sides of the ball, as pass rusher Joey Bosa and left tackle Rashawn Slater have already been ruled out, while rookie right tackle Joe Alt is doubtful to play with a knee injury. Then there's Derwin James, who has been suspended one game for, "repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players." 

Will Mahomes and the Chiefs roll again, or will Jim Harbaugh score an upset victory? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this AFC West matchup as it happens.

Where to watch

Date: Sunday, Sep. 29 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA.)
Channel: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Chiefs -7.5 O/U 42

All NFL odds are via SportsLine Consensus.

Updating Live
(2)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Los Angeles Chargers inactives

Justin Herbert is in, but will be missing his two offensive tackles 

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 7:12 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 3:12 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Kansas City Chiefs inactives

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 7:11 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 3:11 pm EDT

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Week 4 NFL Headlines: News & Notes

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Adjusting the Offense for Watson

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    What Happens if the Browns Lose to the Raiders?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Davante Adams Ruled Out, Maxx Crosby Doubtful For Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    How Cowboys Progress With Parsons And Lawrence Out

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Malik Nabers Placed In Concussion Protocol After TNF Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Micah Parsons Listed As Week-To-Week (Ankle)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Justin Herbert Listed As Questionable For Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    DeVonta Smith Ruled Out, A.J. Brown Questionable For Week 4

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara Both Questionable vs. Falcons

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    What's On The Line: Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams Ruled Out vs. Browns

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Micah Parsons Has Been Diagnosed With A High-Ankle Sprain

  • Image thumbnail
    3:51

    Breaking News: Micah Parsons Has Been Diagnosed With A High-Ankle Sprain

  • Image thumbnail
    6:18

    Breaking News: WR Davante Adams (Hamstring) and DE Maxx Crosby (Ankle) Out In Week 4

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    GEICO Get More

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Dak Continues His Mastery Of The Giants

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Why Brian Daboll Is A Bigger Problem Than Daniel Jones

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Did TNF Answer All Cowboys Questions?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Dak Continues His Mastery Of The Giants

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Brian Daboll is a bigger problem for the Giants than Daniel Jones

See All NFL Videos