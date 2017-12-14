Chargers vs. Chiefs odds: Picks from expert who is 47-21 on NFL totals

Week 15 of the NFL season features a Saturday double-header. The second game is a primetime AFC West showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs -- a matchup with huge playoff implications.



The Chargers are 1.5-point favorites after opening as one-point underdogs. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 46. The Chargers are -115 on the money line, meaning a $115 bet would return $100.



A veteran sportswriter with decades of experience covering the NFL, Tierney studies matchups like nobody else, and he's used his expertise to crush NFL picks.

After yet another cash on an Over-Under pick for last week's primetime matchup between the Saints and Falcons, he's now an insane 47-21 on NFL Over-Under picks since the start of last season. He's also hitting those picks 69 percent of the time in primetime matchups and is a blistering 7-1 on Over-Under picks involving the Chiefs.



These teams are loaded with offensive weapons. The Chargers, winners of four straight, have averaged an impressive 32.8 points per game during that span. QB Philip Rivers, RB Melvin Gordon and WR Keenan Allen comprise one of the most dangerous offensive trios in the league.



The Chiefs are no stranger to the end zone either. Led by QB Alex Smith, RB Kareem Hunt, WR Tyreek Hill and TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City is sixth in the league in both total and scoring offense.



But just because these two teams know how to light up a scoreboard doesn't mean this game is going Over 46.



K.C.'s offense has slowed in recent weeks as they've lost four of the last five. During that span, they've had some offensive clunkers, including a 10-point performance against the Bills and a nine-point disaster against the Giants.



The Chargers, meanwhile, have been playing at an extremely high level defensively. Seven of their last eight games have hit the Under as Los Angeles, led by fierce defensive end Joey Bosa (11.5 sacks), has become one of the better defensive squads in the league.

