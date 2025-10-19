Chargers vs. Colts live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for Week 7 AFC showdown
Indianapolis looks to keep rolling through the AFC, but Los Angeles is trying to stay atop the AFC West
The Los Angeles Chargers host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in a battle between the top two teams in the AFC standings.
The Colts (5-1) have been the biggest surprise in the NFL. Indianapolis leads the NFL in points per game (32.3) behind Daniel Jones, who leads the NFL in expected points added per play, and Jonathan Taylor, who leads the NFL in rushing yards (603) and rushing touchdowns (seven). The offensive line has done a remarkable job protecting Jones and opening rushing lanes for Taylor; Jones has the lowest sack rate in the NFL after struggling in that department over the past several seasons with the New York Giants.
Justin Herbert, meanwhile, is in the midst of another strong season despite the Chargers' offensive line being decimated by injuries. He'll be without bookend tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt once again, but he'll want to test a similarly injured Indianapolis secondary with a plethora of weapons, led by wide receivers Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen.
Both teams are coming off nail-biting wins, with Herbert finding McConkey late to set up Cameron Dicker's walk-off kick to beat the Dolphins 29-27 and Taylor scoring the game-winning touchdown and the defense getting a late stop to beat the Cardinals 31-27. It could be a similarly high-scoring affair today with the AFC lead on the line.
Here's how to watch, and be sure to keep up with our live analysis below!
Where to watch Chargers vs. Colts live
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 19 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California
- TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Chargers -1.5; O/U 48.5 (via FanDuel)
