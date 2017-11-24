Chargers vs. Cowboys final score, takeaways: Rivers inches L.A. closer to playoffs

The Los Angeles Chargers' playoff push is gaining some serious momentum. After an 0-4 start, Will Brinson's Super Bowl pick is suddenly a viable playoff team.

To acquire that status, the Chargers went into Dallas on Thanksgiving and feasted on the Cowboys, who continue to sink like a stone in the sea. The final score? 28-6.

Honestly, it should've been worse. The Chargers outplayed the Cowboys in every facet of the game, but due to an injury to their kicker and some old-fashioned Chargers-ing, they let the Cowboys hang around. More on that later, but for now, let's just acknowledge how important this win was for the Chargers. As a result, they improved to 5-6. Only the Ravens and Bills -- two 5-5 teams -- stand in the way of the sixth and final playoff spot, and the Chargers now find themselves within striking distance of the 6-4 Chiefs. Catching them certainly isn't impossible given the Chiefs' clear issues and the Chargers' true talent level, which they're finally beginning to play up to.

The Chargers are alive, baby.

The Chargers began with a bang on Thursday, forcing a quick punt and then using this 46-yard play from Philip Rivers and Travis Benjamin to set themselves up with the chance to score their first opening-drive points of the season, as CBS' Jim Nantz pointed out on the broadcast.

The Chargers missed a field goal instead, spoiling their fast start. This isn't a new problem, of course.

The Chargers have now made an NFL-worst 61% of their field goals this season (11-18). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 23, 2017

To make matters worse, Chargers kicker Nick Novak left the game with a back injury. It ended up being a costly blow. On the Chargers' next series, they were forced to go for a fourth-and-13 from the Cowboys' 16-yard line instead of attempting a field goal with punter Drew Kaser.

And with good reason:

The Chargers backup kicker missed the practice net… pic.twitter.com/jUpyGcO6QL — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) November 23, 2017

The Chargers did not pick up the first down. So, to begin the game, they went 0-for-2 in the red zone. They should've been leading by at least 6 points or maybe 10 points or heck, even 14 points. Instead, the game was knotted up at 0-0.

But it didn't matter much. Their defense forced another punt and Rivers went back to work guiding them right back down into the end zone. After getting stopped inside the 5-yard line, the Chargers decided to kick a field goal this time around with Novak, who reappeared on the sideline after a trip to the locker room. He made the chip shot, to give the Chargers a 3-0 lead with just under two minutes to go in the first half.

The Chargers are averaging one point per red zone trip. — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) November 23, 2017

That's not great. They were completely dominating the game at halftime -- outgaining the Cowboys by 144 yards -- but only led by three points. The Chargers were doing what they do best: Chargers-ing away a game. We've certainly seen this story before, way too many times. So it was actually kind of surprising to see what transpired in the second half.

Finally, they began finishing drives and played up to their potential. On their opening drive of the second half, they finished a red zone trip in the red zone, as Rivers threw open tight end Hunter Henry in the end zone on third-and-goal.

Novak, playing through the injury, missed the extra point, though. So, it was 9-0 early in the third quarter. They got another stop, because the Cowboys' offense is anemic (more on that later), and scored another quick touchdown, because Rivers was flat out balling.

This time, Rivers dropped a dime to Tyrell Williams for a 27-yard touchdown.

And hey, let's not sleep on Kaser for nailing the extra point after Novak was unable to continue. At 16-0 in the third quarter, the game certainly felt over. But this wouldn't be a Chargers game without some late drama. They allowed a touchdown on the ensuing drive, but did stop the two-point conversion, ensuring they maintained a two-score advantage.

Then, Rivers and Keenan Allen put the game away for good with a 42-yard touchdown. A pick-six officially ended it. It was a fitting ending considering how well the defense played against an inept Cowboys offense.

Here's how dominant the win was:

The Chargers racked up more than twice as many yards as the Cowboys (515 to 247)

The Chargers held onto the ball for more than 36 minutes

The Chargers won the turnover battle 2-0

The Chargers defense scored the same number of touchdowns as the Cowboys' offense

The Chargers did not punt

Read on for seven more takeaways.

1. Rivers carries Chargers

The Chargers are more than just Philip Rivers. Melvin Gordon has developed into a top running back. Keenan Allen is maybe the best route runner in football. Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa form one of the more menacing pass rushes. And that secondary is damn solid.

But the Chargers' playoff hopes are ultimately riding on Rivers. And on Thursday, he delivered an absolute gem. By the end of the first quarter, Rivers had already racked up 145 passing yards. By halftime, his numbers looked even better.

Some impressive numbers from Philip Rivers in the first half pic.twitter.com/uTe497MDjH — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) November 23, 2017

In the second half, Rivers finally got the Chargers into the end zone. He found Henry open in the end zone on a crucial third-and-goal. He dropped in a dime down the sideline to Williams. And then he found his best playmaker, Allen, for the put-away touchdown in the fourth quarter.

In all, Rivers went 27 of 33 for 434 yards, three touchdowns, no picks, and a 149.1 passer rating. He averaged an insane 13.2 yards per pass.

Let's check in on him:

That's one happy QB pic.twitter.com/5c6ZzhPiGP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 23, 2017

Looks about right.

2. Dallas passing game stalls

The Dallas Cowboys' game is nonexistent at the moment. Dak Prescott went 20 of 27 for 179 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions, and a 60.6 passer rating. Against a top pass rush -- hello, Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa -- he couldn't even try to push the ball downfield.

The deepest pass Dak Prescott attempted in the 1st half was 8 yards in the air. — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) November 23, 2017

His ugly pick-six ended the Cowboys' comeback hopes.

He's been a disaster without Zeke.

Dak Prescott last 3 games: 0 TD passes, 5 INTs (2 returned for TD), 3 fumbles lost (1 returned for TD). #LACvsDAL — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) November 24, 2017

Don't blame it all on Prescott. Blame it on the receivers, who can't gain any sort of separation against an elite secondary. Dez Bryant went the entire first half without a target. He finished with 37 yards. The offensive line got manhandled by the Chargers' defensive front. Tyron Smith's holding penalty negated what would've been an important touchdown run by Prescott. Blame it on the play-calling.

It was a disaster all across the board.

3. Cowboys' TD-less streak

While the Chargers were failing to punch the ball into the end zone in the first half, the Cowboys were failing to cross midfield. Seriously:

Cowboys crossed into Chargers' territory once in first half. All the way to the 49. — Kate Hairopoulos (@khairopoulos) November 23, 2017

In case it wasn't already clear, the Cowboys have some serious offensive problems. Of course, they're shorthanded. That needs to be noted. They were without Tyron Smith for a couple weeks. He returned Thursday, but the Cowboys promptly lost right guard Zack Martin in the first half to a concussion. He didn't return. More importantly, star running back Ezekiel Elliott still has three more games to go until he's allowed to rejoin the team.

Since losing Zeke, the Cowboys have averaged 7.3 points per game.

For the first time in team history the #Cowboys have gone 10 consecutive quarters without scoring a touchdown.#WFAACowboys — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) November 23, 2017

When they finally reached the end zone in the fourth quarter, they snapped a lengthy touchdown drought.

Cowboys' touchdown drought ends at 10 quarters. And, hey, believe it or not, it's still a game, though they should've had the 2-point conversion. — Kate Hairopoulos (@khairopoulos) November 23, 2017

The Cowboys are a mess.

4. Mike Williams can't catch a break

The Chargers drafted Mike Williams with the seventh pick in the draft. To this point, he's failed to make an impact in large part because he's been unable to stay on the field. He began the year on the PUP list with a back injury. He didn't make his debut until Week 6. Entering Thursday, he'd totaled nine catches and 84 yards. He didn't make it through Thursday's game.

Early on, Williams left with a knee injury.

First-round pick Mike Williams being carted off the field - his right leg was extended straight — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) November 23, 2017

In the second quarter, he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The Chargers' offense boasts plenty of weapons -- from Keenan Allen to Melvin Gordon to Hunter Henry and so on -- but being without their first-round pick is a major blow we shouldn't overlook. And keep in mind, He was expected to claim a starting job on the offensive line.

It's been a rough year for the Chargers' draft picks.

5. The Keenan Allen Comeback Tour sure is fun

The Chargers don't need Williams, though, because Allen is back to being a WR1. Allen, who tore his ACL last year, has come alive in recent weeks.

Last week, he went for 12 catches, 159 yards, and two touchdowns. On Thursday, he tallied 11 catches, 172 yards (a career high), and one incredible touchdown.

Let's count the missed tackles:

Keenan Allen is back.

6. The playoff race

The Cowboys and Chargers are trending in different directions.

At 5-6, the Chargers are half-a-game behind the 5-5 Ravens for the final Wild Card spot. They're also half-a-game behind the 5-5 Bills. By winning on Thursday, they surpassed -- temporarily at least -- five 4-6 teams. And don't count out their chances to overtake the 6-4 Chiefs, who have lost four of their past five games. They still get to play them one more time too. The Chargers look like a playoff team in a horrible AFC.

The Cowboys aren't out of it in the more competitive NFC, but they don't appear to be heading toward the postseason. They're 5-6 after three straight losses. Their hopes in the NFC East, with the 9-1 Eagles leading the way, are over. As it stands, the 6-4 Falcons hold the final Wild-Card spot. The Cowboys' aren't dead, but they certainly aren't thriving.

This probably isn't a great sign:

Jerry Jones' head security man just came out of the locker room, ushering remaining Cowboys players to hurry up, and said, "Jerry wants to meet with y'all." — Brandon George (@DMN_George) November 24, 2017

For a complete look at the playoff picture, click right here.

7. What's next?

The Chargers get an automatic win against the Browns at home in Week 13 before another winnable home game against the tough Redskins. Then, they'll head to Kansas City for a pivotal game against the Chiefs. They'll finish the season against the Jets and Raiders. So, the schedule is favorable for the Chargers down the stretch.

The Cowboys welcome the Redskins at home in Week 13 and will finish the season against the Giants, Raiders, Seahawks, and Eagles. Zeke will be eligible return for that game against the Seahawks. By then, though, the Cowboys' playoff hopes could be nonexistent.