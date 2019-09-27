Chargers vs. Dolphins odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 4 predictions from proven computer model

The Los Angeles Chargers will travel across the country to take on the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is 0-3 overall and 0-2 at home, while the Chargers are 1-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. Miami has struggled mightily in its first three games, getting dismantled 59-10 by the Ravens, being shut out by Tom Brady and the Patriots 43-0, and then losing 31-6 on the road against Dallas last week. The Dolphins are being outscored 133-16 in their first three games and now face the largest NFL spread in Week 4. The Chargers, meanwhile, have lost two straight games after opening their season with an overtime victory over the Colts. Los Angeles is favored by 15.5 in the latest Chargers vs. Dolphins odds, while the Over-Under is 44.5. Before you make any Chargers vs. Dolphins picks and NFL predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model knows the Chargers were close, but not close enough last week as they fell 27-20 to Houston. A silver lining for the Chargers was the play of wide receiver Keenan Allen, who finished with 13 receptions for 183 yards and two touchdowns. However, Allen's dominant display fell short as the Chargers managed to score just three points after leading 17-7 at halftime.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, have just one touchdown this season and have already benched Ryan Fitzpatrick for Josh Rosen, a first-round pick out of UCLA in last year's NFL Draft. In his first start of the season, Rosen completed 18-of-39 passes for 200 yards. He threw 11 touchdowns with the Cardinals last season.

Los Angeles ranks fifth in the league in passing yards per game, averaging 296.7 yards per game through the air. On the other sideline, the Dolphins are stumbling into the contest with the second-fewest yards per game in the league, having accrued only 222.3 on average. Still, the Chargers have won just one of their last five games against the Dolphins.

