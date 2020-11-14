It'll be a showdown between promising rookie quarterbacks when Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins are 5-3 overall and 2-2 at home, while Los Angeles is 2-6 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Dolphins have won four consecutive games. The Chargers have lost two straight.

Miami is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Dolphins vs. Chargers odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total points is set at 48.5.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Chargers vs. Dolphins:

Dolphins vs. Chargers spread: Dolphins -1.5

Dolphins vs. Chargers over-under: 48.5 points

Dolphins vs. Chargers money line: Miami -125, Los Angeles 105

Why the Dolphins can cover

Miami came out on top in a nail-biter against the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday, 34-31. Tagovailoa passed for two TDs and 248 yards on 28 attempts for a passer rating of 122.3. He became one of two Dolphins quarterbacks to win his first two career starts. DeVante Parker led the team with six catches for 64 yards last week. He had four catches for 70 yards and a TD in the last meeting with the Chargers on September 29, 2019.

Christian Wilkins and Kyle Van Noy are on the COVID-19 reserve list and might miss Week 10. Xavien Howard has eight passes defensed in his past six games. He is tied for second in the NFL with four INTs this season. Shaq Lawson had a 36-yard fumble return for a TD last week, his first career TD. Emmanuel Ogbah had a sack, forced fumble and a pass defensed last week. He is shooting for his sixth game in row with a sack and third in a row with a forced fumble. The Dolphins lead the all-time series with the Chargers, 16-14.

Why the Chargers can cover

Meanwhile, the Chargers fell 31-26 to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. Herbert passed for two TDs and 326 yards on 42 attempts. He is aiming for his sixth game in row with two-plus TD passes and 250-plus pass yards. Herbert has 10 TDs vs. three INTs in three career road starts. He leads all rookies with 17 TD passes this season. Kalen Ballage had a season-high 84 scrimmage yards (69 rushing) and a rushing TD last week. Justin Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for Week 10, but Troymaine Pope (concussion) is expected to return.

Keenan Allen led the team with nine catches for 103 yards and a TD last week. He is second in the NFL with 62 catches. Mike Williams has five-plus catches and 80-plus yards in each of his past two games. Joey Bosa (concussion) is out for Week 10. Jerry Tillery had a forced fumble and a recovery last week and has a sack in each of his past two games. The Chargers won the 2019 meeting with the Dolphins at Miami, 30-10.

How to make Chargers vs. Dolphins picks

