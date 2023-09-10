Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will host Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Dolphins ended last season 9-8 and are looking to start off 2023 on a high note after going 3-6 on the road in 2022. Meanwhile, the Chargers ended their 2022 campaign 10-7 and will try to be even better after an injury-riddled season. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get half-off an annual plan when you sign up here.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca. is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Chargers are 3-point favorites in the latest Chargers vs. Dolphins odds from the SportsLine Consensus, and the over/under for total points is 51.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Chargers

Chargers vs. Dolphins date: Sunday, Sept. 10

Chargers vs. Dolphins time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Chargers vs. Dolphins TV channel: CBS

Chargers vs. Dolphins streaming: Paramount+

Week 1 NFL picks for Dolphins vs. Chargers

Before tuning into Sunday's Chargers vs. Dolphins game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Chargers vs. Dolphins, the model is leaning Under. Both teams boast explosive, pass-heavy offenses, but the ground game and defense will play a big role in this Week 1 matchup and keep the score tight.

Miami will lean on Raheem Mostert to lead the ground game, while the home team depends on fantasy football favorite Austin Ekeler out of the backfield. But both defenses will come to play as well dynamic duo Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack put pressure on Tagovailoa. Expect the Dolphins' defense to have a boost in Week 1 now that Vic Fangio has taken over as DC.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

