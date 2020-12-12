Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Atlanta 4-8; Los Angeles 3-9

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Falcons didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 21-16 to the New Orleans Saints last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Atlanta, but QB Matt Ryan led the way with one touchdown. Ryan ended up with a passer rating of 116.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Younghoe Koo delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game. This makes it three perfect games in a row for him.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was pulverized by the New England Patriots 45 to nothing last week. Los Angeles was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28 to nothing. QB Justin Herbert had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with a passing completion percentage of only 49.06%.

This next game is expected to be close, with Atlanta going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

Atlanta is now 4-8 while the Chargers sit at 3-9. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Falcons are second worst in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game, with 300.7 on average. To make matters even worse for Atlanta, Los Angeles ranks second in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 224.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Falcons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Chargers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.