The Atlanta Falcons will try to remain in first place in the NFC South when they face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta has won four of its last six games, including a win against Carolina in overtime last week. Los Angeles had its three-game winning streak snapped in a loss to Seattle in Week 7 before having last week off.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is favored by 3 points in the latest Falcons vs. Chargers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 49. Before entering any Chargers vs. Falcons picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Falcons vs. Chargers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Chargers vs. Falcons:

Falcons vs. Chargers spread: Chargers -3

Falcons vs. Chargers over/under: 49.5 points

Falcons vs. Chargers money line: Atlanta +135, Los Angeles -160

Falcons vs. Chargers picks: See picks here

Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta might not have an unbeaten record like Philadelphia, but the Falcons have been arguably the most impressive team in the NFL so far this season. They have won four of their last six games, taking over first place in the NFC South. More importantly for bettors, Atlanta has covered the spread in six of its eight contests, and it is coming off an overtime win against Carolina last week.

The Falcons have been able to be successful even without running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who has missed the last four games after undergoing knee surgery. He returned to practice on Wednesday and could return to game action as soon as this week. Wide receiver Damiere Byrd is emerging as a deep threat for quarterback Marcus Mariota, catching four passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns over the past two weeks. The Chargers have really struggled in November in recent years, covering the spread once in their last 12 games.

Why the Chargers can cover

The Chargers are in a good scheduling spot on Sunday, as they had last week off while Atlanta played an overtime game against Carolina. Los Angeles is expected to have wide receiver Josh Palmer back on the field after he missed the previous game due to concussion protocol. Running back Austin Ekeler has been the top pass-catching running back in the NFL, racking up 53 receptions.

He has a chance to become the first running back in league history to have three straight games of at least 10 catches. Quarterback Justin Herbert has another reliable weapon in tight end Gerald Everett, who has caught at least five passes in three of the last four games. The Chargers have covered the spread in six of their last nine games against NFC teams, while Atlanta has only covered three times in its last 11 home games.

How to make Chargers vs. Falcons picks

The model has simulated Falcons vs. Chargers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Chargers vs. Falcons? And which side hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Falcons vs. Chargers spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks, and find out.