The Los Angeles Chargers will be looking to use their bye week to their advantage when they face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles had its three-game winning streak snapped in a loss against Seattle two weeks ago before having its open date last week. Atlanta, meanwhile, has won four of its last six games, using overtime to get past the Carolina Panthers its last time out.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET in Atlanta. Los Angeles is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Falcons vs. Chargers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 49.5. Before entering any Chargers vs. Falcons picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Falcons vs. Chargers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Chargers vs. Falcons:

Falcons vs. Chargers spread: Chargers -2.5

Falcons vs. Chargers over/under: 49.5 points

Falcons vs. Chargers money line: Atlanta +122, Los Angeles -145

Falcons vs. Chargers picks: See picks here

Why the Falcons can cover

The betting market continues to undervalue Atlanta this season, as the Falcons have covered the spread in six of their eight games. They were only two points shy of covering the number last week, picking up a 3-point win over Carolina in overtime as 4-point favorites. Atlanta's offense has been powered by a rushing attack that ranks fifth in the league, and quarterback Marcus Mariota has thrown seven touchdown passes in his last four games.

They could get an additional boost on Sunday, as running back Cordarrelle Patterson practiced this week after missing the last four games on IR. Los Angeles is hindered by injuries right now, as Keenan Allen has played in two games, Mike Williams is going to miss at least the next three weeks. Plus, the Chargers have struggled in November in recent years, covering the spread once in their last 12 games.

Why the Chargers can cover

The Chargers are in a good scheduling spot on Sunday, as they had last week off while Atlanta played an overtime game against Carolina. Los Angeles is expected to have wide receiver Josh Palmer back on the field after he missed the previous game due to concussion protocol. Running back Austin Ekeler has been the top pass-catching running back in the NFL, racking up 53 receptions.

He has a chance to become the first running back in league history to have three straight games of at least 10 catches. Quarterback Justin Herbert has another reliable weapon in tight end Gerald Everett, who has caught at least five passes in three of the last four games. The Chargers have covered the spread in six of their last nine games against NFC teams, while Atlanta has only covered three times in its last 11 home games.

How to make Chargers vs. Falcons picks

The model has simulated Falcons vs. Chargers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Chargers vs. Falcons? And which side hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Falcons vs. Chargers spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks, and find out.