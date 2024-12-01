The Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) visit the Atlanta Falcons (6-5) for an intriguing NFL Week 13 matchup on CBS and Paramount+. Jim Harbaugh's men are looking to get back into the win column on short rest after a hard-fought 30-23 loss to John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens. They visit a Falcons team that is looking for consistency coming out of their bye week. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can get for $2.99/month for two months (expires 12/4/24). Sign up right here.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is 1 p.m. ET. The Chargers are 1-point favorites in the latest Falcons vs. Chargers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Los Angeles is a -120 money line favorite (risk $120 to win $100), while Atlanta is a +100 underdog.

How to watch Chargers vs. Falcons

Falcons vs. Chargers date: Sunday, Dec. 1

Falcons vs. Chargers time: 1 p.m. ET

Falcons vs. Chargers TV channel: CBS

Falcons vs. Chargers streaming: Paramount+

Week 13 NFL picks for Falcons vs. Chargers

Before tuning into Sunday's game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 22-8 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 202-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 56-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Falcons vs. Chargers, the model is backing Los Angeles to cover the spread. While the Falcons have an advantage by playing at home and being well-rested, they are also 5-6-0 against the spread this season. Atlanta also failed to cover in back-to-back losses leading up to the bye. Atlanta still has top-10 offensive production, averaging 361.5 yards per game, but it's only averaging 22.2 points per matchup.

The Chargers, meanwhile, have the best scoring defense in the NFL and were able to hang tough against Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry on Monday. Even on short rest, the model has Justin Herbert and company holding off the home team and covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations. You can stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

