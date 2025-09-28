NFC East meets AFC West as the New York Giants (0-3) host the Los Angeles Chargers (3-0) in a Week 4 NFL battle on Paramount+. The Giants are still looking for their first win of the season and will turn to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart after a disastrous 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. They will host a Chargers side that is undefeated after securing wins against the Chiefs, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders to kick off the season.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Los Angeles is a 6-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Giants odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. The Chargers are -299 money line favorites (risk $299 to win $100), while the Giants are +239 underdogs. Before making any Giants vs. Chargers picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to bet on Chargers vs. Giants

Where to watch Chargers vs. Giants on Sunday

When: Sunday, Sept. 28

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Giants vs. Chargers betting preview

Odds: Chargers -6, over/under 43.5

Sunday's game will be the Chargers' first against a non-divisional opponent this season, and an early start time, but they could be strong enough on both sides of the ball to stave off a letdown. Justin Herbert leads the NFL with 286.7 yards per game and has a stacked receiving corps at his disposal. The defense hasn't been too shabby, allowing 276.7 average yards per game and just 50 points total on the season.



That could spell trouble for a Giants offense that is struggling to get downfield. Russell Wilson only completed 59.1% of his passes and has a 3-3 TD-INT ratio while being sacked seven times over three games, leading to an opportunity for Dart. New York's pass rush hasn't helped balance out the damage, allowing 252 passing yards and 153.3 rushing yards per game.

Model's Chargers vs. Giants prediction, picks

LA is 2-0-1 ATS this season, while New York is 1-2-0 ATS. Even with the chance of a letdown due to travel, the Chargers can deploy Keenan Allen, Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey against a struggling defense. Even with the quarterback change for New York, backing the Giants offense is a risky bet. The SportsLine model projects Los Angeles will cover the spread in 52% of simulations.

