The Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is 1-4 overall and 0-2 at home, while Jacksonville is 1-5 overall and 0-3 on the road. The Chargers have lost four consecutive games. The Jaguars have lost five in a row.

Los Angeles is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Chargers vs. Jaguars odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 49.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Jaguars vs. Chargers:

Chargers vs. Jaguars spread: Chargers -7.5

Chargers vs. Jaguars over-under: 49 points

Chargers vs. Jaguars money line: Los Angeles -360, Jacksonville +300

What you need to know about the Chargers

The Chargers lost to the Saints in overtime in Week 5, 30-27. Justin Herbert passed for four TDs and 264 yards on 34 attempts. Herbert' threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams in the fourth quarter. He became the first rookie in franchise history with four TD passes in single game. Herbert leads qualified rookies with nine TD passes and a 107.1 rating this season. Williams set season highs in catches (five), receiving yards (109) and TDs (two) in Week 5, his fourth career game with two receiving TDs.

Justin Jackson had a career-high 94 scrimmage yards in Week 5. Hunter Henry had his first TD catch of season in Week 5. Joey Bosa had a sack in Week 5 and has a sack in four of five games this season. Kyzir White had career-high 15 tackles in Week 5. He is aiming for his fourth game in a row with 10-plus tackles.

What you need to know about the Jaguars

Meanwhile, Jacksonville lost to the Detroit Lions this past Sunday, 34-16 at home. The Jaguars have lost five consecutive games for the first time in franchise history. They have allowed 30 points in each loss, also a franchise first. Gardner Minshew passed for 243 yards and a TD and had two turnovers. Minshew leads the NFL with 162 completions this season.

James Robinson had 53 scrimmage yards and his first career TD catch last week. He has 297 scrimmage yards (99 per game) in three career road games. Robinson is tied for the NFL lead among rookies with three rushing TDs and ranks second in scrimmage yards (569). The Jaguars have lost seven of their past eight meetings with the Chargers, including a 45-10 loss on December 8, 2019.

How to make Chargers vs. Jaguars picks

