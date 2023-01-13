The Los Angeles Chargers will hit the road in the NFL playoffs 2023 when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Super Wild Card Weekend matchup on Saturday. The game will be the fifth straight road playoff game for the Chargers (10-7), who went 2-2 in the previous four. The franchise has not had a playoff home game since losing to the Jets in the AFC Divisional Round in the 2009 season. Meanwhile, the Jaguars (9-8) are hosting a game in the NFL playoff bracket for the first time since beating the Bills in the Wild Card Round in the 2017 season.

Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Jaguars odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before you make any Jaguars vs. Chargers picks or NFL playoff predictions, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, enters Super Wild Card Weekend in the 2023 NFL playoffs.



Now, here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Jaguars vs. Chargers:

Chargers vs. Jaguars spread: Los Angeles -1.5

Chargers vs. Jaguars over/under: 47.5 points

Chargers vs. Jaguars money line: Los Angeles -135, Jacksonville +115

LAC: Chargers are third in passing offense (269.6 yards per game).

JAX: Foyesade Oluokun leads the league in tackles (184).

Why the Chargers can cover

Los Angeles has a playmaker on defense in Drue Tranquill. The 6-foot-2, 234-pound Tranquill led the Chargers in the regular season in tackles (144) and ranked second on the team in tackles for loss (10). He was one of just six players in the league with at least 140 tackles and 10 tackles for loss in the regular season.

In addition, Los Angeles has the best pass-catching back in the game in Austin Ekeler. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Ekeler led all running backs in the league in receptions, with 107. Ekeler ranked second among backs in receiving yards (722) and touchdown receptions (five).

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville has been a difficult team to put away at home. The Jaguars have won four straight home games over the Raiders, Ravens, Cowboys and Titans and trailed by at least nine points in each game. Jacksonville is the only team since at least 2000 to win four straight home games, all when trailing by more than one score.

In addition, the Jaguars have a prolific tackler in Foyesade Oluokun. The 6-foot-2, 229-pound linebacker led the league in tackles with 184. Of those, 128 were solo tackles, 20 more than the next best tackler. Last week, he had 13 tackles, including eight solo, in the comeback win over the Titans.

How to make Chargers vs. Jaguars picks

The model has simulated Jaguars vs. Chargers 10,000 times. The model is leaning Over the total.

