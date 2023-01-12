The Jacksonville Jaguars will try to stay hot when they host the Los Angeles Chargers in a 2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game on Saturday. The Jaguars (9-8) ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak, the franchise's longest since 2005 and tied for the third longest in team history. Jacksonville will go for six straight against another hot team, the Chargers. Los Angeles (10-7) was on a four-game winning streak before losing what ended up to be a meaningless game against Denver in the regular season finale.

Chargers vs. Jaguars spread: Los Angeles -2.5

Chargers vs. Jaguars over/under: 47.5 points

Chargers vs. Jaguars money line: Los Angeles -140, Jacksonville +118

LAC: Chargers are third in passing offense (269.6 yards per game).

JAX: Foyesade Oluokun leads the league in tackles (184).

Why the Chargers can cover

Los Angeles has an experienced pass-rushing force in Khalil Mack. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year led the team in sacks (eight), tackles for loss (12) and quarterback pressures (56) and tied for the team lead in forced fumbles (two) in the regular season. After playing just seven games last season, he played all 17 this year.

In addition, the Chargers face a Jacksonville defense that has struggled defending the pass. The Jaguars gave up 238.5 passing yards per game in the regular season; just four teams allowed more. That bodes well for a Los Angeles offense that ranked third in passing yards per game (269.6).

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville has been a difficult team to put away at home. The Jaguars have won four straight home games over the Raiders, Ravens, Cowboys and Titans and trailed by at least nine points in each game. Jacksonville is the only team since at least 2000 to win four straight home games, all when trailing by more than one score.

In addition, the Jaguars have a prolific tackler in Foyesade Oluokun. The 6-foot-2, 229-pound linebacker led the league in tackles with 184. Of those, 128 were solo tackles, 20 more than the next best tackler. Last week, he had 13 tackles, including eight solo, in the comeback win over the Titans.

